SOPA 2019 Journalism Awards Open for Entries; Deadline Jan 24

"The SOPA Awards provide a great platform to honor the best publishing practices in the region as the journalism landscape continues to evolve," said Cliff Buddle, Editor, Special Projects at the South China Morning Post and Chair of the SOPA Editorial Committee. "By recognizing the best practices, we hope to continue to drive related dialogue and inspire journalists to keep pursuing journalistic innovation and excellence of all kinds."

Last year, the 20th anniversary of the awards saw a record number of entries with more than 850 submitted. The finalists and winning entries covered a wide range of crucial issues facing the region. Thomson Reuters won the top honour – the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism – for its reporting on the Rohingya crisis.

For the SOPA 2019 Awards, media will continue to compete in 17 categories (full list below) including the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism, Excellence in Business Reporting and Excellence in Feature Writing. SOPA encourages entries from both large and small publications with entries classified by circulation and language type – English or Chinese.

The judging panel comprises more than 100 industry professionals from some of the region's most influential media organizations and leading journalism schools, as well as past award winners. The Journalism & Media Studies Centre of the University of Hong Kong has been the Awards Administrator since 2011.

For the awards, Asia Pacific is defined as Afghanistan and the Central Asia republics, the Indian subcontinent, North and East Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands.

Submissions can be made online at www.sopawards.com. The finalists will be announced in May 2019, with the winners named at the SOPA Awards Gala Dinner on May 29, 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Award submission eligibility and application information is available at www.sopawards.com.

2019 Award Categories

Excellence in Reporting on Women's Issues

Excellence in Journalistic Innovation

Excellence in Video Reporting

Excellence in Human Rights Reporting

Excellence in Feature Writing

Excellence in Magazine Design

Excellence in Arts & Culture Reporting

Excellence in Explanatory Reporting

Excellence in Business Reporting

Excellence in Information Graphics

Excellence in Reporting Breaking News

Excellence in Opinion Writing

Excellence in Reporting on the Environment

Excellence in Photography

The Scoop Award

Excellence in Investigative Reporting

SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism

About SOPA

The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) was founded in 1982 to champion freedom of the press, promote excellence in journalism and endorse best practices for all local and regional publishing platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. SOPA is a not-for-profit organization based in Hong Kong and representing international, regional and local media companies across Asia. The Society of Publishers in Asia is also host to the prestigious annual SOPA Awards for Editorial Excellence, which serve as the world-class benchmark for quality journalism in the region. www.sopasia.com; SOPA LinkedIn.

