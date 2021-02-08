SOPHiA GENETICS and the Spanish Lung Cancer Group Team Up to Explore the Predictive Potential of Multimodal Health Data in Resectable Stage IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The collaboration with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (Grupo Español de Cáncer de Pulmón — GECP), a Spanish cooperative group for the research on lung cancer, is to show the potential of SOPHiA Radiomics — a groundbreaking application that analyzes medical images for research use — put to use in an additional retrospective analysis of the data from the phase 2 NADIM clinical trial (NCT03081689) (the NADIM trial).

The NADIM trial, funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb and part of the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, aimed to assess the antitumor activity and safety of neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy for resectable stage IIIA NSCLC. The important results recently published in The Lancet Oncology supported the addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab to platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with resectable stage IIIA NSCLC. This very aggressive type of cancer is unfortunately terminal in most patients with locally advanced staged disease; these results could therefore support a change of perception of locally advanced lung cancer as a potentially lethal disease to one that is curable.

Additional data are expected to be generated through the analysis of the radiology images of NADIM patients through the SOPHiA Radiomics Platform. These data will then be combined with clinical, biological, and genomics data, and multimodal machine learning models will be developed to predict response to neoadjuvant treatment, using baseline and pre-surgery data. The predictive analysis will also aim to stratify patient cohorts with regard to progression-free and overall survival.

"We are very happy to collaborate in this innovative and revolutionary project that opens the door to a new precision medicine. Certainly, this partnership will improve the knowledge relating to the treatment for this group of patients and will allow to approach the best prospects for curing early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Dr. Mariano Provencio, Head of the Medical Oncology Department at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid and lead investigator of the NADIM trial.

"We are very excited to apply our radiomics and multimodal analytics capabilities to such an important clinical question," said Prof. Thierry Colin, Vice-President of Radiomics Research at SOPHiA GENETICS. "In the Spanish Lung Cancer Group, we have found visionary partners that clearly see the promise of next-generation health data such as radiomics being married with tech-enabled solutions in artificial intelligence to generate entirely novel clinical insights for the benefit of oncology patients."

"Unlocking the synergistic potential of multimodal health data through artificial intelligence holds revolutionary promise for the future of personalized medicine in oncology and many other health conditions. We are inspired by the potential to positively impact on patients by supporting their care providers in predicting the best course of treatment," said Dr. Philippe Menu, Chief Medical Officer at SOPHiA GENETICS.

The NADIM trial involved 18 centers from the Spanish Lung Cancer Network that will contribute their data to the joint project.

Results from the additional analysis of NADIM trial data are expected to be available later this year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

About the Spanish Lung Cancer Group

The SLCG is an independent, non-profit, cooperative group founded in 1991 to promote the study and research of lung cancer. The group is composed of 525 medical professionals—oncologists, thoracic surgery specialists, radiotherapists and basic researchers—and unites 177 public and private centers across Spain. The group has treated over 37,000 patients in different studies and clinical trials, the results of which have been presented and published at national and international congresses and in leading medical journals.

More info: gecp.com, follow @gecp_org on Twitter.

SOPHIA GENETICS Media Contact

Sophie Reymond

PR & Communications Manager

[email protected]

+41 79 863 11 10

SLCG Contact

Rita Perales

[email protected]

+34 670 24 70 50

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

Related Links

https://www.sophiagenetics.com/

