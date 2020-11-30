Sophia MacDonald Joins Xometry as Chief People Officer

"We're thrilled to have Sophia join our team," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "Sophia's experience at Cvent during its growth from a startup to a public company will be invaluable to Xometry as we continue to expand both domestically and internationally. With Sophia's leadership, we want to continue to attract and retain an exceptionally smart, motivated, and diverse group of people."

"I'm excited to join Xometry," MacDonald said. "The company has grown quickly by focusing on serving its customers and manufacturing partners. I look forward to helping the company embrace a purpose-driven culture, while remaining focused on quality and performance, as we drive growth to the next level."

MacDonald will lead all aspects of Xometry's people operations including recruiting, talent retention, employee engagement, benefits, diversity initiatives, and more. She most recently ran Human Resources at Cvent, where she grew the employee base from 120 to nearly 4,000. MacDonald led the organization through its IPO as well as numerous acquisitions and international expansions. Most recently she helped take the company private again through the sale to Vista Equity Partners.

MacDonald holds an undergraduate degree from Smith Business School at the University of Maryland as well as a Masters in Organization Development and Strategic Human Resources from the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins.

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Our nationwide network of thousands of supplier manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry also offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to help improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency.

Learn more about Xometry at www.xometry.com or on Twitter at @xometry.

SOURCE Xometry

Related Links

http://www.xometry.com

