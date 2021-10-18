Sophia the Robot joins Borderless Capital through the Sotheby's artwork Auction, won for $5M HKD

David Hanson says "We are thrilled about the success of the artwork 'Sophia Facing the Singularities'. This builds on a legacy of developing Sophia as a technology platform and a work of art, and furthers the vision that humanlike robots can help to humanize our AI, and improve the human experience of AI, while aesthetically exploring the implications of this technology in the pursuit of a better future. All proceeds will go towards Sophia's ongoing AI and creative development, and community and educational outreach." Hanson adds "We are particularly happy that the work was acquired by Borderless Capital, and we look forward to minting her NFTs on Algorand. For Sophia to integrate Algorand blockchain tech is particularly exciting for the future of digital art and AI with Sophia, given our values of being environmentally friendly and Algorand being the only carbon negative blockchain available today. This is a great step in our outreach for Sophia and for the launch of SophiaDAO, in collaboration with SingularityNet AI, opening Sophia for public participation and interconnecting various AI and emerging technology and arts communities. With Sophia art and science, we seek to promote big ideas and emerging technologies that may help solve challenges of our time, to improve life today and into the future".

David Garcia, CEO and Managing Partner of Borderless Capital said, "We are honored to welcome Sophia to the Borderless Capital team and to the Algorand ecosystem as a first class citizen.We are very excited about this first step that is part of our 10 year commitment to collaborate with Hanson Robotics. We are proud to have the responsibility of showcasing Sophia's creative art and bringing the best out of her for humankind."

About the collector

Borderless Capital is a Blockchain VC firm and a modern financial institution investing capital and co-building financial products with our portfolio companies that accelerates access, bootstraps adoption, and creates value globally through the Algorand Borderless Economy.

https://www.borderlesscapital.io/

About Hanson Robotics

Hanson Robotics is an AI and robotics company dedicated to creating socially intelligent machines that enrich the quality of our lives. The company develops renowned robot characters, such as Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, which serves as AI platforms for scientific research, education, healthcare, sales and service, entertainment, and other research and service applications. Hanson Robotics' team works with Sophia's AI to generate artworks--an AI-human collaboration Hanson Robotics programmers and artists including Mengna Lei, Vytas Krisciunas, Kath Yeung, Stephan Bugaj, Nora Duenas, Mario Guzman, Kathleen Chernek, Frank Chernek, David Hanson, among many others. With these exceptional people, Sophia's AI co-creates her artwork using the robot controls of Sophia service robot platform and Hanson AI software. Hanson Robotics' scientists, artists, roboticists, and engineers strive to bring robots to life as true friends who deeply understand and care for people and collaborate with us in pursuit of ever-greater good for all.

For more information, please visit:

https://hansonrobotics.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hansonrobotics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hansonrobotics

About Sotheby's

Sotheby's highly-anticipated Hong Kong Autumn Sales Series presents a spectacular array of rarities from all categories of Chinese ceramics and paintings, modern and contemporary art, jewellery, watches and wine. Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury. Sotheby's empowers an international community of collectors and connoisseurs to discover, acquire, finance and consign fine art and rare objects. The Sotheby's reputation for trust and authenticity is backed by our unparalleled global network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 44 departments, which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, jewelry, watches, wine and spirits, and interiors, among many others. Guided by our forward-thinking spirit of innovation, Sotheby's hosts over 600 auctions annually and offer a cross-category selection of items available for immediate purchase via both digital and physical shopping experiences as well as private sales.

Website: https://www.sothebys.com/

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2021/contemporary-art-day-sale-2?locale=en

About IV Gallery

IV Gallery represents a small stable of emerging artists, focusing on shows that bring to light and/or challenge our views on social issues. IV Gallery is actively involved in providing platforms for its artists in temporary exhibits and fairs, worldwide, as well as exposure through its home locations in New York and Los Angeles. The gallery also provides the Los Angeles location as a community arts center for performance art/spoken word and music.

Website: https://www.ivgallery.art

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ivgalleryla

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivgalleryla

Press Contact:

David Hanson

Hanson Robotics Limited

[email protected]

SOURCE Algorand