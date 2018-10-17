Sophos Marketing Announces Four New Sports Partnerships

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas digital advertising company Sophos Marketing announces new partnerships with the Texas Legends® of the NBA® G-League and with three DFW bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events. The latter include the DXL Frisco Bowl, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth and the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Based in Plano, Sophos Marketing offers a more affordable, highly-targeted alternative to traditional digital advertising solutions.

Varanasi spent 14 years in Marketing and Product Development at PepsiCo. He was then hired to run a startup, where he discovered that advertising can be prohibitively expensive for small business.

"Many marketing capabilities utilized by large companies aren't feasible for small business," said Varanasi. "Traditionally, building brand awareness has meant advertising on TV or radio. That's expensive. Our mission is to level the playing field between large companies and small businesses by utilizing the latest in digital display advertising technology to build awareness in ways other media can't."

Varanasi left his first startup in 2016 and founded Sophos Marketing. Today's announcements are the latest additions to his rapidly-growing clientele; the Allen Americans hockey team, Explore Horizons, and VentureX are some of over 70 companies on the company's subscription–based advertising service.

"Consumers spend 50 percent more time surfing the Internet, yet most small businesses rely exclusively on social media, search, and e-mail to advertise," said Varanasi. "Most small businesses miss the opportunity to build awareness with larger audiences. We develop precise targeting strategies, design cutting-edge creative, and serve ads on top tier websites. This gives our clients an affordable way to maximize advertising reach."

About Sophos Marketing

Established by Aditya Varanasi in 2016, Sophos Marketing operates under a simple principle: Make awareness advertising affordable. The company designs custom, animated HTML5 ads for all its clients, which come with a guarantee of 100,000 ad impressions per month. Media planning, buying and placement is handled in-house. True to their mission, Sophos Marketing offers these services for an all-inclusive rate of $299 per month.

