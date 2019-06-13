SORA from SONIFI Brings Interactive Platform to Next Level

Designed as a visual complement to a guest's overall stay, this smart, new platform adapts to the environment, guest content preferences and more. Compared to traditional TV or interactive platforms, SORA offers a more convenient, modern and intuitive interactive experience.

The solution features a flexible platform that operates on and supports multiple in-room hardware options – including Google Chromecast, set-top-boxes and smart TVs. This innovation allows hoteliers to make the most of their existing technology investments and provides them the flexibility to right-size their hardware expense.

In addition to foundational features such as an interactive program guide, video on demand, and a hotel directory, incremental custom apps can also be enabled on SORA, such as hotel loyalty features or other branded and sponsored content.

"In developing SORA, we truly listened to the industry," says Kara Heermans, VP of User Experience and Product Management for SONIFI. "Guests experience a content platform that feels familiar yet continually engages them in their stay with the property. Hoteliers have an affordable, hardware-flexible solution that is guest aware. The future of this platform is exciting – integrations with loyalty programs and personal messaging are just the start of what's to come with SORA."

Pilots begin installing this month. SONIFI will be debuting SORA to the public at HITEC Minneapolis – Booth 1608. To schedule a live demonstration with a SONIFI representative at HITEC, click here.

