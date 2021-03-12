Sorbitol Market Size to Reach USD 2918.1 Million by 2026 at CAGR 2.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sorbitol Market is Segmented Type (Sorbitol Liquid, Sorbitol Powder, Others), Application (Toothpaste, Vitamin C, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Pharma, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Food and Beverage category.

The global Sorbitol market size is projected to reach USD 2918.1 Million by 2026, from USD 2400 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of sorbitol market size are:

Rising consumer preference for low-calorie food

Increasing health problems due to consumption of sugar-based products

The growing organic personal care market is expected to fuel the demand for Sorbitol in cosmetics & personal care products

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SORBITOL MARKET SIZE

The increasing diabetic patient population is expected to drive the sorbitol market size. There is an increase in the number of patients with diabetes worldwide. The diabetic population is therefore opting for a sugar substitute. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the sorbitol market size during the forecast period.

Growing consumer preference toward low-calorie food is expected to drive the growth of sorbitol market size. Since Sorbitol is slowly absorbed by the human body, some of the consumed Sorbitol makes it to the large intestine, where digestion produces fewer calories. As a result, unlike sugar, which has four calories per gram, Sorbitol has a caloric contribution of around 2.6 calories per gram. As a result, Sorbitol is useful in the formulation of "low calorie" and "light" food products. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat food products is also expected to fuel the sorbitol market size during the forecast period.

Sorbitol is also used as a feedstock for the manufacture of propylene glycol, which has a wide range of applications, including unsaturated polyester resins, functional fluids, food and feed, and cosmetics. This diverse range of applications in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, food, beverage, plastics is further fueling the growth of sorbitol market size.

Furthermore, increasing chocolate confectionery consumption is expected to drive the sorbitol market size. Sorbitol is a humectant, moisture-stabilizer, and texturizer that is commonly used in the manufacture of confectionery and baked goods.

SORBITOL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Liquid Form is Dominating in the Global Marketplace. Because of advances in the production process, ease of use, and low manufacturing costs, liquid Sorbitol accounts for the majority of the global sorbitol market share.

The food and beverage segment is leading the application segment of Sorbitol. To boost the overall organoleptic profile of processed foods, food producers and processors are using Sorbitol's sweetener, texturizing, moisturizing, and softening abilities.

Roquette is the largest supplier of Sorbitol, which takes up more than 12.75% in production. Roquette will reinforce its position as the world leader in Sorbitol. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation PT AKR Corporindo occupies the largest market share in China.

The rapid growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry to drive the market in Asia pacific. Due to the involvement of China, which has one of the largest productions of Vitamin C using substantial amounts of Sorbitol, the Asia Pacific sorbitol market is expected to hold the largest market share. On the other hand, the sorbitol market in North America is also expected to have significant growth due to the high U.S. contribution.

SORBITOL MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Valuates Reports has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of component, classification type, application, vertical, and region( North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, etc).

Segment by Type

Sorbitol Liquid

Sorbitol Powder

Segment by Application

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharma

Others

Key Players

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science

Gulshan Polyols

Maize Products

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Tereos

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holding

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical

PT AKR Corporindo

Luwei Pharmacy

Lihua Starch

Qingyuan Foods

Dongxiao Biotechnology

Caixin Sugar

Luzhou Group

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

