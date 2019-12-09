Sordoni Golf Outing Raises $30,000 for Saint Peter's University

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sordoni Construction, a Bedminster-based construction management company, recently donated $30,000 to Saint Peter's University in Jersey City. The construction company raised the money during the 2019 Sordoni Construction Golf Classic in September. During the event, more than 100 golfers, clients, guests, and Sordoni Staff Members enjoyed golf, food and networking.

Helping Students Stay Fit

All funds will support renovations at Saint Peter's Victor R. Yanitelli, S.J. Recreational Life Center (RLC). The complex, which includes gyms, a pool, a fitness center and many other amenities, opened in 1975. The university is planning to modernize the facility and this donation will support the renovation project. It is part of the university's focus on caring for the whole person, not just working on academic skills. "We are grateful to Sordoni Construction for their support and their belief in our mission," said Leah Leto, Saint Peter's President for Advancement and External Affairs.

Happy to Help

The golf outing was so successful that Sordoni plans to make it an annual tradition. CEO Matthew Lorenzo said, "We take tremendous pride in not just being a builder, but also being a good citizen in our community. It is important for Sordoni to support members of our community like Saint Peter's University. They do great work in transforming the lives of their students and we are honored to have them as the beneficiary of this event."

About Sordoni Construction

Bedminster-based Sordoni Construction is committed to a level of responsiveness that is not typical in major construction. Our leaders are accessible and personally attentive to each client and project. Marquis projects include the Asbury Ocean Club, Nine on the Hudson and Liberty Towers. Since its establishment in 1983, Sordoni has had a reputation for completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget. To learn more, visit sordoniconstruction.com.

About Saint Peter's University

Saint Peter's University, based in Jersey City, proudly serves an extraordinarily diverse student body. More than half of its students are the first in their families to earn a college degree. Grounded in Jesuit values, Saint Peter's educates students for careers and purposeful lives. Graduates have exceptional outcomes in increasing economic mobility. Learn more at saintpeters.edu.

Contact:

Melissa Mendez | Marketing Coordinator | 908-879-1130 | melissa.mendez@sordoniconstruction.com

