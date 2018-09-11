Sorelle Gallery presents 'DAWN TO DUSK': Sept. 20th-Oct. 20th

Sip wine, mingle and indulge in delicious hor'doeuvres provided by Gates Restaurant during the Opening Reception of 'DAWK TO DUSK' at Sorelle Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 20th from 5 - 8PM. Beginning at 6:15pm, internationally collected artists John C. Traynor and Ned Martin will give talks revealing their process and masterful techniques. Exhibit on display through October 20th.

Establishing atmosphere and mood through composition, pigment, and painterly texture is essential to John C. Traynor's process. Constant travel and painting on location is a prime source of inspiration for his landscapes referencing 19th century Dutch Masters. His art studies include Paier College of Art; the Art Students League of New York, as a merit scholar, with Frank Mason; and instruction under Mason and Carroll N. Jones Jr. in Vermont. He later received sculpture instruction from Brother Jerome Cox in Florence, Italy.

Like Traynor, Ned Martin shapes his artistic vision painting on location on the River Seine in Paris and breathtaking vineyards in Italy. After studying Fine Arts at Towson State University in Maryland, Martin continued his formal art training at the Schuler School of Fine Arts. Embracing his training and meticulous process, Martin continues to grind his own paints in Brooklyn, NYC where the hectic energy informs his fractal-like grid techniques. His subjects of nature and community derive from his childhood memories of rural Pennsylvania, while commenting on the interconnectedness of our global society.

Enjoy summer year-round with 'LIVING AGAINST THE GRAIN,' an outside-in themed vignette designed for casual entertaining by New Canaan's own Against The Grain. Due to their longstanding relationships with craftsmen across the country and dedication to providing the best products on the market, Against The Grain is the best source for functional, maintenance-free and uniquely handcrafted Amish furniture.

Sorelle Gallery specializes in contemporary, modern and traditional art, showcasing talent from over 40 prominent artists with exhibitions and lectures throughout the year. We also offer expert advisory services with a personal touch that, from first meet to final installation, fulfills every art buyer and collectors' dreams.

Stay Social with Sorelle: http://www.sorellegallery.com/latest/

SOURCE Sorelle Gallery Fine Art

Related Links

www.sorellegallery.com

