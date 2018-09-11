Sorelle Gallery presents 'LIGHT EFFECTS': Nov. 8th-Dec. 10th

Lithuania native Alina B's love for glass design began at Vilnius Academy of Fine Arts, where she learned techniques including: blown glass, fusing, etching, casting, and stained glass; under the instruction of Vidmantas Gutauskas, apprentice of Dale Chihuly. She is influenced by Franz Klein, Egon Schiele, and Gustuv Klimt. Today, Alina B's preferred glass medium is a mirror. She manipulates the silver layer with acid and paint. Surprising passages of color and pattern, create charged, fluid compositions.

Ken Elliott has enjoyed 40 years in the art business as a framer, restorer, dealer, and nationally collected fine artist. In his oil paintings, trees, lakes and streams in their endless variations offer a rich store of ideas and inspiration. Elliott says, "All of nature is altered, perfected and abstracted. When I run out of variations to an idea, I'll go back to nature where all the inspirations and colors for a lifetime are always waiting." Elliott's favorite artists include Rothko, Wolf Kahn, and Diebenkorn.

'BLURRED EDGES', a vignette by Kate Smith Interiors, is inspired by movement and color. Each of the furnishings ties back to the movement seen in the featured photograph by John Duckworth: Spirari- 17, in which abstracted flames dance across the canvas. Echoing this, the main Ikat fabric featured in the vignette is handmade by dyeing warp yarns in different colors and then weaving them together in a pattern. This weaving process creates blurred edges on the pattern, signature to Ikat, and results in an inherently unique piece. Custom fabric decor provided by The Sewing Loft of Avon.

Sorelle Gallery specializes in contemporary, modern and traditional art, showcasing talent from over 40 prominent artists with exhibitions and lectures throughout the year. With access to Sorelle's consultation and advisory service, art-seekers looking for a personal, professional touch have their wish lists fulfilled; from first meeting, to art installation.

