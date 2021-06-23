Sorey & Gilliland, LLP Opens New Law Office in Waco

WACO, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is pleased to announce the opening of its new law office in Waco. The new facilities will allow the firm to focus on its growing intellectual property practice and expand its depth of services in the increasingly popular Western District of Texas federal court venue.

"It is no secret that the Western District has become a hotbed when it comes to patent litigation cases," said Sorey & Gilliland Partner Derek Gilliland, who will lead the firm's IP litigation practice from the firm's Waco and Longview offices. "Given the increase in the number of cases we're handling in the Western District, along with our firm's already close ties to Waco, opening this new office now was simply a no-brainer."

The new office will be a platform to build upon the firm's already robust Intellectual Property Litigation practice. A veteran trial lawyer, Mr. Gilliland has a unique perspective and decades of experience representing clients in disputes involving patent infringement, trademark and copyright violations, trade secret infringement and other areas of patent law.

A graduate of Baylor University School of Law in Waco, Mr. Gilliland has handled multiple cases in the Western District and has successfully tried a case with U.S. District Judge Alan Albright as co-counsel.

"I am very excited to be returning to Waco while also expanding our firm's footprint," said Mr. Gilliland. "This move further strengthens our firm's commitment to our patent litigation practice, and I am confident we'll be very successful here in Waco."

The new office is located at 106 North Sixth Street, Suite 502 in Waco.

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury litigation, intellectual property and business disputes. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

