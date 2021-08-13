Soriano Motori goes above and beyond contributing to ESG.

ESG issues were first mentioned in the 2006 United Nation's Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) report consisting of the Freshfield Report and "Who Cares Wins." ESG criteria was, for the first time, required to be incorporated in the financial evaluations of companies. This effort was focused on further developing sustainable investments.

"Smart diversified investments are a question of our mindset for true returns and added value," said M. Soriano.

Through every step of establishing their brand, Soriano Motori has considered ESG standards to ensure the impact is bigger than just selling EV motorcycles. Entrepreneur and founder, Marco Soriano, travels to Europe frequently to maintain strong relationships with his engineers and suppliers.

"Smart diversified investments are a question of our mindset," said M. Soriano. "That's because our decisions have a far-reaching impact on the environment, the economy, and society. We invest in pioneering key sectors and certified companies with a proven commitment to a better world. That is the way we can look forward to sustainable returns."

SM is challenging the pressing issue of global warming by creating an electric motorcycle. But it doesn't stop there, it also plans to recycle & recondition batteries instead of creating new ones. This company is always looking for new and innovative ways to limit their carbon footprint to help contribute to a cleaner future.

Over the past decade, the conversation about the importance of climate change has grown. Marco Soriano has contributed to the conversation by attending forums as keynote speaker, and most recently attended the Climate Change Forum in Monaco as a guest of honor to discuss global investments in sustainable development.

"I am one of almost eight billion people in the world, and I am contributing my little grain of salt," M. Soriano stated. "I can't take full responsibility for what is happening in the world with pollution of our air, but I can add my share of social responsibility."

Not only is Soriano giving us unique products and experiences but inciting us to a greater change. SM cares about its customers, its employees, and our environment. Join our legacy at www.sorianomotori.com

SOURCE Soriano Motori Corp.

Related Links

https://www.sorianomotori.com

