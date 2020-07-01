Soriano Motori Launches Revolutionary EV Motorcycle

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Soriano Group launches Soriano Motori Corp, a high performance EV motorcycle innovation, design, and cultural liaison for the next generation of riders, from a legacy brand of motorcycles originally founded in '39. The launch of SMC under the leadership of Marco Soriano will continue its family legacy of innovation and invention ahead of its time.

"Soriano Motori's motorcycles represent the finest Italian design, image, branding, architecture and engineering, that for the first time are being applied to EV motorcycles for the next generation of riders," said Marco Soriano, founder of SMC. "Owners of Soriano Motori motorcycles are assured the look, feel and lifestyle of what they love about motorcycles, fused with the intoxication of a strong and proud made in Italy brand. We bring elegance and innovation into balance to deliver something that is transcendent for the motorcycle culture."

For years, the Italian pursuit of both style and grace in the most advanced form of engineering has become a pride of the culture. "The owners of Soriano EV motorcycles are promised to be piloting one of the most advanced, stylist, and environmentally friendly Italian machines on the planet," said Marco Soriano. Production takes place at two state-of-the-art facilities in Oggiono & Lecco, towns surrounding the outstanding Lake Como, Italy.

Application, design, integration, manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) approaches and systems are already established in delivery and production of our V1-R, V1-S and V1-Gara series models, currently available for pre-order and initially capped at 100 total available units. As a modern global brand, SM's payment systems are secured and enabled to receive multiple global currencies including US dollar (USD), the British pound (BDP) and the Euro (EUR), as well as various mainstream cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

About Soriano Motori Corp

Founded in 2020, Soriano Motori Corp is the US parent company of the EU division, Soriano Motori Factory SpA. SMC seeks to create a legacy of invention and modernization much like Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff did when he established The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris, 1919 and posteriorly R. Soriano SrL in Madrid, 1939 as the First Spanish Manufacturing Company. Well-seasoned EU & US electric propulsion engineers have recreated this motorcycle icon with today's state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit https://sorianomotori.eu.

