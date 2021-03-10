Soriano Motori reaches a $100 million Valuation. Tweet this

"We are looking to make a true difference in this industry just like we once did it, for which, our brands were recognized as the pioneers in both the automobile and motorcycle sector. Today, our EV global platform can offer true marvels in engineering, design and tech. The world will be happy to have us back to set the record straight," says adamantly Marco Antonio Soriano IV, its founder.

Soriano Motori's easter eggs once again.

The iconic Soriano brand, founded over 100 years ago by the known aristocrat Marquis Ricardo Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff, has designed and patented several items so far, including a platform that is revolutionizing the mobility sector simply put.

Soriano will soon present its retro-engineered 500 scooters. He did surprise us all during his quarterly presentation this past week with its EV car Tiger Roadster model for 2023.

All existing models can be preorder now at www.sorianomotori.com and they will be built in a limited-edition capacity and delivered this summer 2021 laser signed by the Founder himself.

All motorcycles will be built under an exclusive process of production in an Italian artisanal fashion in the Soriano Facilities at the shores of the Lake Como, while allowing its clients to customize their dream bike. M. Soriano wants his bikes, scooters, cars to have the innovative soul, all'italiana way. All made in fiber carbon. A true modern craftmanship made in Italy.

Enjoy the legacy of excellent design and engineering.

