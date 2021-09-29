'Sorry For My Loss' Completes Principal Photography, Set to Premiere in Summer 2022

The plot of the movie follows the relationship of Aaron and Jane, as one is on top of the world, having the best years of their life, while the other is struggling with their mental health and well-being.

Sorry For My Loss stars Jared Becker , Claire Pegram , Rylie Decocq and Cheree Ramon . This will be Becker's first screenwriting credit. In addition, the film employed 40+ ensemble cast members. The film will also feature original music co-written and performed by Jared Becker, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

"It was important to make this movie to showcase how strong we are as individuals, and how we can learn, through experience to set healthy boundaries for ourselves," said Jared Becker, writer and star of Sorry For My Loss. "This project explains how we can go from feeling so little and guilty by the amount of space we take up in the world to walking with confidence and knowing our worth. I know a lot of people, myself included, who don't know how to set healthy boundaries and can let people walk all over us. This movie is a letter to all of us, especially to myself."

Story Lit Films , Jared Becker and D'Adonis Moquette produced the film. The film is directed by D'Adonis Moquette (For Whom The Bell Tolls, Shattered Pieces).

About Story Lit Films:

Story Lit was founded by Joseph Katches, a Sacramento-based cinematographer and colorist. Katches specializes in narrative, documentary, promotional, commercial and creative films. As seen in his work, Joseph aims to execute the director's vision through the camera. Having worked in the theater and film industry, Katches is able to execute both the creative and the technical side of the production, creating impactful stories that connect with and inspire audiences.

About Jared Becker:

Raised in Du Quoin, Illinois, Jared Becker is an actor, writer and producer. The youngest of four boys in his family, Becker graduated from Du Quoin High School in 2012 and went on to join the Air Force in 2013 and served as an Air Force Intelligence Sergeant stationed at Beale Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA until 2019.

Becker received his Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Master's Degree in Project Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Recently, Becker has written, produced and starred in multiple short films such as Deadlines, Shattered Pieces and Reset.

Becker is represented by Courtney Peldon of Aqua Talent, Jennifer Milner of Panache Talent Managers and Diana Bassett of DBPR.

