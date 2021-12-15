Sorting Machines Market Size Worth $6.10 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sorting machines market size is expected to reach USD 6.10 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising focus on automation to boost productivity coupled with the increased demand for reducing delivery time & process in the food industry is anticipated to complement the market growth. Automation allows businesses to improve their performance by improving productivity and reducing errors. Various industries are shifting their focus towards automation to speed up processes and maintain the quality of the products. Thus, rising automation in major industries, such as food and recycling, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The optical product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to wide product usage in the end-use industries on account of its ability to improve the accuracy of production along with reducing the cost of production

The pharmaceutical end-use segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising R&D and adoption of advanced technologies in pharmaceutical products manufacturing

Europe accounted for the maximum share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the strong presence of leading manufacturers, such as TOMRA, Buhler, Allgaier Werke, and Cimbria, in the region

The product demand in India is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing focus of various industries on automation to increase productivity and quality

The key industry players undertake various business strategies including new product development, mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansions to gain a higher market share

Sorting machines automatically sort all types of products and parcels irrespective of their sizes and shapes. They are rapidly replacing manual sorting on account of their benefits including, faster operating speed, improved quality, increased safety for workers, and reduction of labor costs for the companies. Key manufacturers are focusing on new product launches using advanced technology. For instance, in October 2020, Satake USA launched an optical sorter named FMSR-IR with advanced RGB technology and shape-sorting abilities all together in a single piece of equipment to eliminate unwanted products, such as discoloration and shape defects.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sorting machines market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Sorting Machines Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Optical Sorter



Weight/Gravity Sorter



Others

Sorting Machines End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Food & Beverage Industry



Pharmaceutical



Waste Recycling



Mining



Others

Sorting Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key players of Sorting Machines Market

TOMRA

BarcoVision

Daewon GSE

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Buhler Sortex

Sesotec

Raytec Vision

Concept Engineers

Key Technology

Satake Corp.

CP Global

National Recovery Technologies

GREEFA

Allgaier Werke

Cimbria

