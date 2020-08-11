SOS America Really Matters

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS America, (Service over Self), a national, patriotic, membership organization, announced a new, national legislative initiative designed to help America deal with the pandemic, pandemonium in the streets, provide a push to the economy and the spirit of America. The aim is nation building in America for America.

Using America's most trusted institution, the U.S. military, SOS America advocates creating a new, one year, voluntary, military service opportunity for the nation's young people, (18-25). Currently, just one of five young adults can meet the stringent military mental, physical, educational and other background requirements. Under the new SOS America proposal, volunteer recruits able to 'take care of themselves physically and mentally,' could access, train and serve in cohesive small units and augment, on request and in support roles primarily, all services, plus federal and state agencies.

Managed by the Department of Defense, the proposed United States Military Service Corps (USMCS) will benefit the volunteers and the nation by mixing geography, ages, and backgrounds. This affordable proposal directly contributes to mission support and provides the earned, self-esteem that comes with honorable military service to country. The SOS initiative responds directly to the recent work of the National Commission on military, national and public service.

SOS America is reaching out to Congressional representatives and candidates seeking support. Similarly, Governors will be involved. Shared experiences and the discipline of military service benefit America's young adults and the nation. SOS America will act as a vocal advocate of those Americans who share the same vision for the ever-recurring tasks of reaffirmation and renewal of the nation.

As America experiences social unrest, strident demands and divisiveness are met with private and public deference, despondence or defiance and little is done to 'fix' matters. The nation requires 'buy-in' from all our citizens. The recommended SOS America initiative helps forge national solution on a continuing basis. Remembering Ben Franklin's remarks: "We better hang together or we will hang separately." He is talking to us, today.

General Borling, SOSA Founder and Chairman, a highly decorated fighter pilot with 37 years of service including 6 ½ years as a POW in North Vietnam. A graduate of the Air Force Academy, National War College, White House Fellow, business and civic leader, author, columnist and speaker.

