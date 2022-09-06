SOS BALI TO HOST MILLION MEALS PADDLE TO RAISE FUNDS TO FEED THE VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES

SANUR, Bali, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, in 2021 SOS Indonesia has distributed a total of 1.000.000 meals. In the first 6 months of 2022 alone, we have distributed a total of more than 535.000 meals. In 2022 SOS want to create more impact and distribute more meals to those in need.

With the aim to to feed more vulnerable people in Bali and Indonesia at the same time to reduce Food Waste going to landfills and divert thousands of greenhouse gasses SOS Indonesia had several fundraisers this year to raise money for our cause. In May 2022 we held Million Meals March a long walk fundraising event in Tabanan and began hosting monthly Flea Market.

SOS Indonesia will hold another fundraising event Million Meals Paddle on 24th September 2022. It will be a 10 km ocean paddle up and down the beautiful Sanur coastline! Fun beach festival atmosphere with music, food and drink, silent auction, lucky dip, and many activities at the start/finish line. From the start/finish location at Rip Curl School of Surf, at Prama Sanur Beach Hotel, Paddlers will first head south to go around the white lighthouse, then turn to follow the coastline up and back down again to complete the 10km route. Registration for paddlers will start at 6.00 am in the morning and we will officially close the event at 6.00 pm. The event is open to the general public and everyone is free to join the event to raise funds to feed vulnerable communities at the same time tackle food waste issues.

SOS held the first Million Meals Paddle in 2020 and it was one of the most successful fundraisers in Bali history raising over 1 Billion IDR "We want to create more impact and feed more vulnerable communities in 2022. Food Lost and Food Waste has been a focus of the government of Indonesia in the workshops and forum groups as part of the G20 Presidency events. Through the G20, Indonesia intends to be an example in tackling climate change and environmental management in a sustainable manner with concrete actions, so we as an NGO want to support that" said Minni Vangsgaard General Manager of SOS Indonesia.

Through the active fundraising events SOS Indonesia aim to raise significant amount of funds to create more impact, feed more people in need and expand to benefit more communities and people in Bali and Indonesia

