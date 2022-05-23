SOS Expands Network of Health and Wellness Smart Vending Machines Into NFL - Patented Machines Installed at Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field

Health And Wellness Smart Vending Machines Will Enable On-Demand Access to Premium Personal Care Products Throughout the Stadium, Including Complimentary Feminine Care.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS, creator and operator of interactive vending machines for public spaces that deliver premium products and digital content, has debuted a series of machine installations in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The installation of 14 new machines will provide all fans with convenient, park-wide access to premium personal care products on demand, including items from brands like Cora, First Aid Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Megababe, Kosas, Ursa Major, and H-Proof, The Anytime You Drink Vitamin. Additionally, as part of this installation by the Jacksonville Jaguars, all menstrual care products will be complimentary from SOS machines.

Founders and Co-CEOs Susanna Twarog and Robina Verbeek invented the SOS machine and launched the company in 2020. The curvy, elegant IoT-enabled device delivers individually packaged products to people on the go. It is equipped with a video touchscreen that delivers targeted content and powers a completely cardless, contactless purchase experience.

"Access to premium wellness products has been nonexistent in most public facilities, but this is especially an area where sports arenas and stadiums can improve dramatically," said Susanna Twarog, co-founder and co-CEO of SOS. "There's a tremendous demand from sports facilities of all sizes to meet the needs of not just their female fans, but all who may need access to reliable, high-quality wellness products - we're excited to partner with the Jaguars and make this available to their fans."

In addition to providing access to premium wellness products on the go, SOS vending machines offer a unique digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform for the SOS network of advertisers to leverage. Through a 32-inch touchscreen display, SOS machines are bringing advertisers into high-traffic public settings like stadiums, retail centers, and public transportation hubs across the country. This visibility drives seamless engagement with a highly-engaged and targeted audience, providing a unique touchpoint in a shifting advertising landscape.

For more information on SOS, please visit www.worldofsos.com .

About SOS

SOS is redefining wellness on-the-go through a network of smart vending machines that deliver curated content and products from brands you love, in places you need them most. Our design-first hardware offers modern personal care essentials for every body, while serving as an interactive and dynamic advertising platform. SOS offers modern, premium health and wellness products from Cora, First Aid Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Cocofloss, Kosas, and more. SOS holds patents in the US, Canada, Europe, UK, China, and Malaysia, and has been featured in Fast Company, Forbes, and TechCrunch. We were named one of the Top 20 Emerging Brands in Retail by ICSC and are a Techstars portfolio company.

