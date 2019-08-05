Sosei Heptares and Takeda Enter Into New Strategic Multi-target Research, Development and Commercialization Partnership

TOKYO and LONDON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565) announces that it has entered into a strategic multi-target partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")1, to discover, develop and commercialize novel molecules, including small molecules and biologics, that modulate G protein-coupled receptor ("GPCR") targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership will combine the proprietary GPCR-focused structure-based drug design capabilities at Sosei Heptares with Takeda's extensive discovery, development and therapeutic area expertise directed towards multiple GPCR targets nominated by Takeda. The nominated targets represent new therapeutic intervention points across a range of diseases. The collaboration will initially focus on high-priority gastrointestinal targets, but the agreement includes the potential expansion into other therapeutic areas.

Sosei Heptares is eligible to receive up to $26 million in upfront and near-term payments, in addition to research funding over the term of the agreement, plus future development, commercialization and net sales-based milestone payments that may exceed $1.2 billion. Sosei Heptares is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of any licensed products by Takeda resulting from the partnership. Takeda receives exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic agents for each novel target through specified pharmacological approaches in the collaboration.

Dr. Malcolm Weir, Executive VP and Chief R&D Officer of Sosei Heptares, said: "Takeda and Sosei Heptares have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years, with its venture arm having been an early investor in Heptares. Today's newly announced partnership is the culmination of recent discussions to identify new and exciting programs where our combined expertise can be directed towards challenging diseases and targets to deliver new medicines for patients."

Dr. Gareth Hicks, Head, Gastroenterology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda, added: "The therapeutic approach presented through this collaboration provides an exciting avenue for discovery in gut inflammation and motility disorders. We're eager to advance the identified targets through our research pipeline, in partnership with Sosei Heptares, to accelerate the development of new therapies for patients."

Shinichi Tamura, Chairman, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, added: "Sosei Heptares, like Takeda, has a proud heritage in Japan. This imbues both companies with a strong set of values and a powerful work ethic to create new medicines for patients in need around the world and in doing so build a successful, global company. We believe this new partnership is another step forward for Sosei Heptares and we are looking forward to working together on this exciting new collaboration."

1 Sosei Group Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary Heptares Therapeutics Ltd. entered into the agreement

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the design and development of new medicines originating from its proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, immuno-oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation and other rare/specialty indications. Our leading clinical programs include partnered candidates aimed at the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease (with Allergan) and next-generation immuno-oncology approaches to treat cancer (with AstraZeneca). Our additional partners and collaborators include Takeda, Genentech, Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi-Sankyo, PeptiDream, Kymab and MorphoSys. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit https://www.soseiheptares.com/

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

