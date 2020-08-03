Sotera Health's Sterigenics Announces Acquisition of Iotron Industries

Additional Electron Beam capacity enhances Sterigenics' global leadership in sterilization solutions

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotera Health, the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health, announced today that it has acquired Canadian-based Iotron Industries. The acquisition expands the company's electron beam (EBeam) footprint and adds new expertise to its Sterigenics business. Iotron Industries is a leading outsourced provider of EBeam sterilization in North America.



With facilities in Columbia City (Indiana), Port Coquitlam (British Columbia), and Edmonton (Alberta), Iotron Industries has an outstanding reputation for customer service, technical expertise and quality performance. Iotron is well regarded for its proprietary IMPELA® accelerators, which provide high powered EBeam processing for the sterilization of medical devices and a wide range of industrial applications.



"Iotron Industries is a well-respected provider of electron beam sterilization known for its strong customer relationships and the expertise of its employees," said Michael B. Petras Jr., CEO of Sotera Health. "While this acquisition expands our overall sterilization footprint, it also enhances our EBeam capabilities and the strength of our offering to the market. We welcome Iotron's management and strong team as they join our mission of Safeguarding Global Health®."



"I am exceedingly proud of the thriving business and expert team that we have built together at Iotron, and we all look forward to accelerating our growth as part of a global leader," said Tino Pereira, President and CEO of Iotron Industries. "Iotron and Sotera Health share common values around safety, customer focus, integrity, people and a commitment to excellence. We look forward to a brighter future together."



The addition of Iotron will complement Sotera Health's Sterigenics business and enhance Sterigenics' existing global, technology-agnostic sterilization platform.

About Sotera Health: Sotera Health, along with its business entities, is the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health. With over 500 years of combined scientific expertise, the company ensures the safety of healthcare by providing mission-critical services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries.



Sotera Health operates 61 facilities in 13 countries. The company has over 2,600 employees globally and touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year. Sotera Health serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including 75 of the top 100 medical device manufacturers.



Sotera Health goes to market through its three best-in-class companies – Nelson Labs®, Nordion® and Sterigenics® – with the mission of ensuring the safety of health care each and every day. Nelson Labs offers microbiological and analytical testing and expert advisory services to assist customers in developing and maintaining sterilization solutions in medical devices, tissue/implantable products, and the pharmaceutical and biologics fields. Nordion is the world's largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process, and Sterigenics provides comprehensive contract sterilization and ionization solutions for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and high-performance materials industries.

Sotera Health Holdings, LLC is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Learn more about Sotera Health at soterahealth.com, Nelson Labs at nelsonlabs.com, Nordion at nordion.com and Sterigenics at sterigenics.com.

About Sterigenics: Sterigenics, is a global leader in comprehensive sterilization solutions and advisory services. Sterigenics has over 1600 engineers, scientists and safety specialists with deep expertise across Gamma, EtO, NO2, E-Beam and X-Ray sterilization. With operations that span 45 facilities in 13 countries, Sterigenics is the "point of safe" for customers. Sterigenics is committed to Safeguarding Global Health® – with every product they sterilize.

About Iotron Industries:

Iotron Industries Canada/USA Inc. are leaders in Electron Beam processing services and equipment, with locations in Indiana, USA and British Columbia and Edmonton, Canada. Iotron's IMPELA® Electron Beam Accelerators harness technology to modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value. Iotron has supplied quality service to a diverse array of customers for more than 20 years. To learn more, visit www.iotron.com.

SOURCE Sotera Health

Related Links

https://soterahealth.com

