Sotero's President and Co-Founder, Purandar Das Joins Forbes Tech Council

Purandar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his data security experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Purandar into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Purandar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Purandar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Purandar will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I feel extremely honored to be a part of such a distinguished community and to have the opportunity to network and collaborate with some of the best and inspiring technology leaders and share our knowledge and expertise to bring more awareness about cyber and data security to the world," said Purandar Das. "The Forbes Tech Council provides Sotero with the opportunity to leverage the use of our resources and our collective insights to make a true difference," he added.

About the Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Sotero:

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in next generation data security. Sotero's data security platform enables our customers with a way to protect data anytime, anywhere, regardless of data store, integration mechanisms, and user tools. The platform is able to control, access, operate, and use data to extract information that drives organizations' business outcomes and innovation.

Sotero provides organizations with a scalable and flexible data security fabric that migrates and moves data securely, in all its instances in an interconnected world. Organizations gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, audibility and governance for use cases ranging from securing data at the edge, IoT devices and streaming data, and anomaly detection. The company is backed by Gutbrain Ventures, Boston Seed Capital and PBJ Capital.

