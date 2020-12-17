Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Caribbean

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Majestic Realty Caribbean Limited in the country of Antigua and Barbuda is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Antigua & Barbuda Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand´s first affiliated office in the country and its continued strategic growth in the Caribbean, bringing its total office count in the region to nearly 30.

Sharilyn Cort is a founding member and majority owner of Antigua & Barbuda Sotheby's International Realty and brings 15 years of real estate experience to the company. The company is headquartered in St. John's, Antigua, led by Kaye McDonald, Director of Sales, and has four agents serving the twin islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

"As we have seen throughout 2020, consumers are increasingly interested in locations that offer safe refuge, open space, and lifestyle," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "Antigua and Barbuda is a beautiful country in the Eastern Caribbean and offers a vibrant luxury real estate market primed for discerning global real estate investors with its easy access to international airports and seaports. We look forward to working with Sharilyn, Kaye, and the entire Antigua & Barbuda Sotheby's International Realty team."

"The luxury real estate market in Antigua and Barbuda is of a high standard, signaling to investors that they can enjoy full value for their investment and low holding costs," said Cort. "We are enthusiastic about the development growth and luxury property offerings on the twin islands and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty provides a strategic advantage to grow our presence on an international scale. Like Sotheby's International Realty, we pride ourselves on a bespoke approach in that each client experience is unique and we tailor our services to meet our clients' individual requests."

Antigua & Barbuda Sotheby's International Realty offers a full spectrum of real estate services including purchasing, selling, and renting real estate in Antigua and Barbuda. The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda enjoys a comfortable tropical climate year-round and is steeped in history and culture with modern comforts and conveniences.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Antigua & Barbuda Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

