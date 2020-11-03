Sotheby's International Realty Expands its Presence in Germany

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced Schürrer & Fleischer Immobilien is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Baden-Württemberg Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's 15th office in Germany and its expanding presence in Europe with more than 140 offices.

Baden-Württemberg Sotheby's International Realty will be owned and operated by Peter Schürrer and Bernd Fleischer and will serve the luxury residential real estate market in Stuttgart and the surrounding region, such as Mannheim, Heidelberg, Neustadt, and Baden-Baden. Bernd and Peter bring nearly 25 years of real estate experience to the company and 35 agents.

"Stuttgart is the sixth largest city in Germany and is renowned for its wealth, outstanding infrastructure, and strong economy," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "The demand for real estate in Stuttgart's premium segment is correspondingly high and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Peter Schürrer and Bernd Fleischer and the Baden-Württemberg Sotheby's International Realty company to the network."

"As one of the leading real estate companies in Baden-Württemberg, we take great pride in distinguishing ourselves among buyers and sellers by providing top quality service," said Bernd. "Stuttgart and the surrounding region are an excellent choice for those seeking a mixture of provincial and cosmopolitan flair. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty will further capture the attention of the higher-priced segment and showcase our listings on an international scale."

Baden-Württemberg Sotheby's International Realty has an office in the town of Stuttgart. Since the establishment of its charitable foundation in 2009, the company and its agents annually support regional Caritas association projects, which aims to support those in need. The company also sponsors sporting events to promote community involvement.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Baden-Württemberg Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

