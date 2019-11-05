S.O.U.L. Documentary Produces Moving Jacque Fresco Film and Global Fundraiser for The Venus Project to Save Humanity

The film is also a global fundraising vehicle for The Venus Project's new 501(c)(3) organization, with a portion of each rental going to them. S.O.U.L.'s co-founder Evan Hirsch has pledged a $50,000 matching grant to boost the effort. One near term goal of The Venus Project is the planning and construction of their Center for Resource Management, intended to showcase their comprehensive plans for a complete redesign of human civilization, acknowledging, at last, our role as responsible stewards of the Earth. The centerpiece of this blueprint for a sustainable future is Jacque's concept of a Resource-Based Economy, a system in which the planet's resources are inventoried and distributed humanely and equitably to elevate all of humanity to a high standard of living, while employing technology to handle physical labor and resource management.

Philanthropist Evan Hirsch and producer Kip Baldwin founded the non-profit S.O.U.L. Documentary because they both felt there was far too much time and resources devoted to promoting the problems that humans are creating for ourselves with the ages-old story of institutionalized fear, rather than solutions to help us thrive. To achieve their goal of sharing solutions they have discovered, S.O.U.L. has created wide ranging content, including six weekly internet shows, short films, and original music from S.O.U.L.'s band S.O.U.L. Twin Messiah for their soundtracks and beyond. They also have in post-production an upcoming feature length documentary about Evan's personal journey from rebel to seeker, as the team documented the Summer of LOVE 50th Anniversary (the inspiration for S.O.U.L.'s name) and examined the importance and resonating impact of the achievements of the 60's counterculture. Ultimately, their goal is to unite the self-proclaimed "change-makers" of the world to contribute their attention, energy, talents, and resources toward collaborating on the common goal of bringing the vision for humanity proposed by The Venus Project to life.

