Soul Wipe Brings Its Signature Stress-Free Sanitation Brand to Amazon

The Company's Range of Essential Oil and Chakra-Infused Sanitation Wipes Are Officially Available on the E-Commerce Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly growing sanitation brand Soul Wipe is officially listed on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has several Soul Wipe products (each of which focuses on a different chakra) available to order, ensuring that the American public, along with the rest of the world, can access calm, stress-free sanitation through a few clicks on a smartphone or computer.

"We're excited to be available on the world's biggest retail platform," says Soul Wipe founder Monica Rodriguez Dean, "Anyone can access our products now and begin to introduce the little life-changing moments into their lives that the Soul Wipe brand has come to represent for so many of our existing customers."

Soul Wipe is a sanitation brand that focuses on addressing stress. In the early days of the pandemic, Dean quickly became aware of how much everyone — including her own family — was sacrificing peace of mind for physical hygiene, safety, and sanitation. "I started to wonder: Why do we need to choose one over the other?" says Dean, "I thought about how my essential oils and my favorite chakra crystals brought me so much inner peace, and I started to wonder if I could infuse that same spirit of stress-free calm into my daily hygiene and sanitation rituals."

The result was Soul Wipe, a brand that brings sanitation and serene moments together into a single, healing experience. Each Soul Wipe is made with 100% bamboo material and 70% ethyl alcohol — making it a high-quality sanitation tool on those grounds alone. However, in addition to this potent cleaning power, Soul Wipe also leans on the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras and guide users into a space of inner clarity and peace. Rather than stoking fears through harsh smells, the wipes have a calming effect that turns each occasion into a chance to let go and surrender for a moment.

Up until now, Soul Wipe has been available through limited retail channels. Its arrival on Amazon signals a new degree of availability for a consumer base that is constantly in search of solutions to stress and health alike, especially during the busier holiday season.

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

Monica Rodriguez Dean

Phone Number: 310 251 5972

Company Address: Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://soulwipe.com

