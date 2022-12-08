Soul Wipe Provides a Way to Stay Clean and Stress-Free This Holiday Season

The Health and Wellness Brand's Seven Signature Sanitation Wipes Are the Perfect Way to Manage the Holiday Stress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may be described as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, they're also associated with some of the highest stress levels, too. Things like long to-do lists, cramped schedules, and unexpected family disagreements lead to a higher degree of emotional and physical stress in November and December. In addition, even as the pandemic winds down, the end-of-the-year stress continues to grow for many. For example, one survey found that 43% of respondents said they were more stressed in 2021 than in 2020.

While the holidays are fun and festive, it's also important to acknowledge that they can be a point of stress, too. In addition, Americans should consider what they can do to manage that stress as it starts to build up. That's where Soul Wipe comes into the picture.

"I created Soul Wipe as a way to turn a top stressor into a moment of surrender," says company founder Monica Rodriguez Dean. "During the early days of the pandemic, I found that the stress of keeping my family safe had a smell — it smelled like the harsh, unsettling aroma of the sanitation wipes that I pulled out several times every day to clean everyone's hands. The need to stay healthy and clean on the outside was chipping away at our ability to stay calm and composed on the inside. There had to be a way to address both at the same time."

The solution was Soul Wipe, a line of seven different sanitation wipes, each infused with a combination of essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras. This union of cleanliness and calm enables Soul Wipe users to turn every cleaning event into an opportunity to slow down, take a deep breath, and release stress.

Soul Wipes are a useful de-stressing tool at any point of the year. However, the holidays are a time uniquely suited to the brand's signature approach to sanitation. As people move from one place to another more often than is normal, the need to use sanitation wipes increases. At the same time, the ability to quietly and consistently address stress every time a wipe is used provides a perfect way to stay both clean and stress-free this holiday season.

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

