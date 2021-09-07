SoulBeing Joins Buoy Health's Marketplace to Offer Alternative Medicine Services to Consumers

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulBeing today announced that it has joined Buoy Health's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring alternative medicine services to Buoy's more than 2M users per month. Representing over 40 categories of therapists such as acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and behavioral health professionals, SoulBeing offers a portfolio of evidence-based alternative medicine services and is a market leader in telehealth for the alternative medicine space.

With the Buoy Health navigation platform, users can access free AI-driven tools and reliable information to better understand health issues they may be experiencing and the right next steps in care. At the end of each experience, users are provided with personalized care options through this healthcare marketplace that are most relevant to the user's self-reported symptoms. Through this medium, SoulBeing will offer alternative care pathways to millions of patients that may not have otherwise had the option.

SoulBeing's platform delivers on-demand access to services across all interrelated components of health: physical, mental, and emotional. It also features scheduling and payment functionality to help make services more logistically and financially accessible for users. "Much like SoulBeing is designed to fill this gap in health plan networks, we are able to plug our alternative medicine providers into Buoy's marketplace to provide options," states Colleen Kavanagh, CEO of SoulBeing.

"The alternative medicine space is rich with evidence-based therapies that have been proven to provide real outcomes––both in treating chronic conditions and preventing them in the first place. We see alternative medicine as the first line of defense," says Kavanagh.

Want to learn more?

Employers or brokers: www.soulbeing.com/employers or email [email protected].

Practitioners interested in joining the SoulBeing network: www.soulbeing.com/register or email [email protected].

About SoulBeing

SoulBeing is reimagining a healthcare infrastructure that incorporates every facet of health and wellness into one intuitive platform. The SoulBeing platform is a web-based and mobile application that serves as the gateway to both alternative care pathways and traditional medicine, including an integrated, HIPAA-compliant telehealth portal designed specifically for the wellness community. Corporate clients leverage the platform to drive utilization of alternative medicine resources for both preventive health and treatment of conditions, filling a gap left by health plan networks. SoulBeing empowers employees and their families to explore options for integrated health and improves affordability through the leveraging of HSA-funds. For more information, please visit www.soulbeing.com.

SOURCE Soul Being

Related Links

www.soulbeing.com

