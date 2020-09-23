Soumit K. Basu MD PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PROSPECT, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soumit K. Basu MD PhD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Hematologist-Oncologist in the field of Medicine for his professional excellence at The Christ Hospital.

Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Basu has led a remarkable career committed to serving and providing quality healthcare for the past 10 years. In his current capacity, he sees clients at the Christ Hospital, offering his expertise in blood disease and bone marrow. He treats patients with a variety of cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers, non-cancerous blood disorders, and blood stem cell disorders. Alongside his hospital appointment, Dr. Basu is a clinical investigator for the Registered National Cancer Institute. He remains abreast of the latest advancements in his field as an active member of the American Society for Blood Marrow Transplantation, the American Society of Hematology, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.



In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Basu obtained his Medical Degree in 2004 from Robert Wood Johnson, followed by completing his residency in 2007 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. Then he went on to complete his Fellowship in Hematology and Oncology in 2010 at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Basu is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology.



Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Basu has excelled in previous roles including serving as Assistant Professor of Medicine, Outpatient Medical Director, and Co-leader of the Leukemia and Myeloid Neoplasia Program at the University of Louisville's School of Medicine's James Graham Brown Cancer Center in Kentucky. Thereafter, he served as Northeast Regional Director of Hematology/Oncology and Clinical Co-director of the Center for Bone Marrow Transplantation at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.



For further information, please visit https://www.thechristhospital.com/.



