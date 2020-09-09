Sound Lion Records Celebrates National Recovery Month with New EP "Mama Don't Give Up"

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Lion Records, a U.S-based independent record label celebrates 2020 National Recovery Month with new EP "Mama Don't Give Up". The opioid epidemic and substance use disorder is a global public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. The misuse of and addiction to opioids including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. In the U.S alone, drugs kill an average of 130 every day, and the fight against the problem affects the U.S economy by an estimated $78 billion a year according to usafacts.org.

National Recovery Month sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. This observance celebrates the millions of Americans who are in recovery from mental and substance use disorder, reminding us that treatment is effective and that people can recover and do recover. It also serves to help reduce the stigma and misconceptions that surrounds the public understanding of mental health and substance use disorders, which has proven to discourage people from seeking help.

As we celebrate those who have recovered from addiction, please let's be reminded that "Addiction is disease of the brain and not lack of will." Showing support goes a long way to help individuals and families battling with the disease. Stop the stigmatization and be part of the recovery journey.

The music campaign "Mama Don't Give Up" is a song/project produced by Lewis Kofi Antwi (aka Nana Kottens) and featured artists and music groups from the United States and Ghana, including Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall legend Sugar Ranking, OneVoice Choir, Lowekey, Ashango, Six Strings, & Eni Larbi.

"If you have an opioid use disorder, effective treatment is available. Research shows a combination of medication, counseling and behavioral therapy can help people achieve long-term recovery. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357)" there is hope and never give up.

