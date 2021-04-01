Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market 2021-2025| Featuring Key Players Including ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA |Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download FREE Sample Report

Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market: Growing preference for deploying integrated SONAR system.

Naval agencies focus on deploying integrated SONAR systems as an ASW measure owing to the increased deployment of underwater manned/unmanned platforms. To diminish the dominance of enemy submerged vehicles, many countries are enhancing their existing resources with advanced SONAR systems. This is further encouraging vendors to launch innovative systems and offer services to the governments across the globe. For instance, Ultra-Electronics Holdings Plc offers integrated SONAR systems to various naval agencies to help them augment and transform their conventional ASW mechanism. The company has integrated both military off-the-shelf and commercial off-the-shelf systems and components, including advanced technology readiness level elements and in-service equipment, to ensure a cost-effective and high-performance integrated SONAR system. Furthermore, they also help in transmitting data from a hydrophone array or sonobuoy sensor directly to the graphical displays of naval control rooms. These advancements will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"The growing focus on improving marine transportation safety and increasing collaboration among countries for fastening technology transfer options will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the leading segments in the market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market growth?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market?

Who are the major vendors and their key offerings for the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market?

Find more details on the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market: https://www.technavio.com/report/sound-navigation-and-ranging-sonar-system-market-industry-analysis

Leading Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Participants

ASELSAN AS

ASELSAN AS offers ASIST - Submarine Intercept Sonar System.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. offers the full circle scanning sonar model CSH-8L MARK-2, color sector scanning sonar model CH-37BB and other models.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA offers High Resolution 1171 Sonar Heads, Simrad CS90, an omnidirectional broadband fish-finding sonar, and other models.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market, Download FREE Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44585

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market- The commercial aircraft PMA market is segmented by type (engine, component, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global More Electric Aircraft Market- The more electric aircraft market is segmented by application (manned and unmanned), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/sound-navigation-and-ranging-sonar-system-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

