Sound Physicians & Daiya Healthcare

TACOMA, Wash., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers, and the nation's largest hospitalist practice, has partnered with Daiya Healthcare, a premier multi-specialty physician group focused on improving quality outcomes for patients in post-acute and long-term care settings, to improve clinical quality and reduce the total cost of care in skilled nursing facilities.

This collaborative partnership provides continuity of care from the acute care hospital to skilled nursing and long-term care centers, and ensures consistent streamlined care coordination which decreases readmissions, improves quality of care as well as overall patient satisfaction.

Brendan McNamara, CEO, Telemedicine at Sound Physicians says "We are thrilled to partner with Daiya Healthcare, to improve quality for hospital patients discharged by Sound hospitalists to skilled nursing facilities. With our partnership, Daiya Healthcare will follow our hospital discharges into the skilled nursing environment. Skilled Nursing Facilities will have access to high-quality, engaged physician support 24/7, and our hospital partners will benefit from high-performing post-acute care networks."

In addition to building an improved clinical model for Skilled Nursing Facilities, Daiya will participate in Sound Long Term Care Management, an ACO (accountable care organization) designed specifically for long-term care facility residents to improve healthcare outcomes for this vulnerable population. Skilled nursing facilities that participate with the ACO will receive shared savings from Medicare as quality metrics are achieved.

According to Bhupinder Walia, founder and CEO of Daiya Healthcare, "This strategic partnership allows the fragile population we serve to have significant continuity of care between the hospital and skilled nursing facility and allows us to admit and manage higher acuity hospital discharges. Having the nation's leading hospitalist group as our partner allows our providers to seamlessly admit patients to our partner skilled nursing facilities while improving quality and the patient experience."

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home.

About Daiya Healthcare

Daiya Healthcare is a physician-owned multi-specialty provider group, offering unparalleled services in post-acute and long-term care centers throughout the United States. We specialize in providing an integrated care model, serving patients transitioning from the acute care setting to the post-acute setting, as well as patients residing in long-term care centers.

