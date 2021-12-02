SOUNDBOKS Unveils Limited “Magnetic Midnight” Edition of Gen. 3 Speaker

"We're extremely excited to release our first limited edition speaker just in time for New Year's Eve," said a SOUNDBOKS spokesperson. "We wanted to incorporate our roots with the Northern lights in an artistic and functional way, and that's how the Magnetic Midnight was created."

The Magnetic Midnight Gen. 3 speakers are extremely limited in quantities and will be available for purchase, while supplies last, starting December 1st for $999 and only available through https://www.soundboks.com/products/ . Purchase anytime in the month of December and use Affirm to make easy monthly payments and get a special 0% financing and $50 off.

The completely redesigned SOUNDBOKS, which is the 3rd generation of the design, features concert-level volume at 126 dB, TeamUP wireless connectivity (for up to five SOUNDBOKS speakers), microphone and instrument inputs and even a removable steel grill for easy customization. Fully portable without need for external power, the SOUNDBOKS weighs 34 pounds and is the only Bluetooth speaker with a removable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

About SOUNDBOKS

SOUNDBOKS began as three high school friends in Denmark. We wanted to break through the noise of Roskilde Festival with the loudest music and the best parties. So we designed and built a speaker that would outlast the wildest nights and take anything our favorite week-long, outdoor festival could throw at it. Turns out, a lot of other people wanted to do that too. Today, there are over 50,000 SOUNDBOKS speakers in over 40 countries, and we are on a mission to connect a community that is pushing the possibility of what can happen when awesome people and great music come together in epic locations. To learn more about SOUNDBOKS, visit https://www.soundboks.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

