SoundCloud Adds Troy Carter to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundCloud announced today the addition of music industry executive Troy Carter to its Board of Directors. Carter will serve as a strategic advisor to SoundCloud Chief Executive Officer, Michael Weissman, and the company's Board of Directors on all topics across the music industry including new business models, artist development, and artist services. This move comes as SoundCloud accelerates its transformation to a music entertainment business that is focused on building deeper, more direct relationships with artists, labels, and music fans. Carter will continue to separately build and lead Q&A, his music and technology company.

"Troy is one of the few leaders that have operated and succeeded in all sides of the music industry. And, at all times, Troy is one step ahead of the pack. We share the same vision and excitement for SoundCloud's potential to shape the future of the music business," said SoundCloud Chief Executive Officer, Michael Weissman. "It's hard to think of someone better suited to join SoundCloud as we enter this new phase. I am honored to welcome him to the SoundCloud Board."

"Independent music continues to be the fastest-growing sector in the music industry and SoundCloud sits in the center," said Troy Carter, founder and CEO, Q&A, and member of the SoundCloud Board of Directors. "I'm looking forward to working with Mike and the board to unlock massive opportunities for independent artists and labels throughout the world."

Recognized as one of the most influential executives in the music industry, Carter has helped drive the success of numerous media and entertainment companies positioned at the intersection of technology and culture. He is the founder and CEO of Q&A, a technology and media company focused on powering the business of music via distribution, services, and data analytics. In 2020, he announced the launch of Venice Innovation Labs, a software division of Q&A that helps labels with data analysis, artist roster management, and distribution. Prior to Q&A, Carter was the founder and CEO of Atom Factory, a multi-dimensional branding, entertainment, and artist management company, and held the role of Global Head of Creator Services at Spotify.

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a next-generation music entertainment company, powered by artists, listeners and curators on the pulse of what's new, now and next in culture. The artist-first platform empowers artists to build and grow their careers by providing innovative tools, services, and resources. With over 250 million tracks from 30 million creators heard in 190 countries, what's next in music is first on SoundCloud.

SOURCE SoundCloud

Related Links

https://soundcloud.com

