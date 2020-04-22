SoundCloud Partners with Pharrell Williams and i am OTHER on Compilation Project Highlighting Emerging Creators

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared vision to ignite what's next in music and champion new talent, SoundCloud, Pharrell and i am OTHER are coming together to propel emerging talent forward by spotlighting a hand-picked mix of undiscovered artists, specially curated by Pharrell. The compilation, "SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1," will feature music genres, styles and sounds from across the global SoundCloud community — and they're seeking artist submissions to be involved in the project.

Creators on SoundCloud can be considered by:

SoundCloud, Pharrell Williams and i am OTHER are teaming up to champion and empower emerging creators. Artists can upload or tag their tracks #iamOTHER for a chance to be featured on their compilation project, “SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.”

Uploading their tracks to SoundCloud and including the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER

Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will review submissions and select a minimum of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured on "SoundCloud presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1." There's no limit on submissions, so artists can upload often to maximize chances.

to maximize chances. In addition to a spot on the album, selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud's premium marketing services program, Repost Select , and receive funding for upcoming projects from SoundCloud's recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund along with additional promotion and marketing support.

, and receive funding for upcoming projects from SoundCloud's recently announced along with additional promotion and marketing support. Selected artists will be notified via SoundCloud by May 6, 2020 .

Net proceeds received will go to Sweet Relief and Help Musicians , two charities on the frontlines of providing direct relief to the artist community. "SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1" will be available on SoundCloud and distributed to all streaming services via SoundCloud's distribution and artist services offering, Repost Select, in early May 2020.

