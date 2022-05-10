SOUNDCORE MOTION BOOM PLUS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, BRINGS POWERFUL SOUND ON-THE-GO

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today unveiled the Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth speaker, a new speaker that delivers up to 80 Watts of powerful audio output for an on-the-go outdoor music experience with a built-in handle and carrying strap. Integrating the portable design and extended 20-hour battery life, the Motion Boom Plus is ready to rock a party anytime, anywhere.

"Combining an IP67 rating with its upgraded woofers, newly added tweeters, more power, and portable carry handle, the Motion Boom Plus is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for the park or at an outdoor pool or beach party," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of Soundcore's Speaker division. "We've also made it two times louder than its predecessor to help keep the party going, all day and all night long."

Enhanced Sound Performance

The Motion Boom Plus features upgraded titanium drivers and BassUp technology, offering users punchy bass and detailed high end. To produce the full audible frequency range and keep the overall balance of Soundcore's sound signature, the Motion Boom Plus comes equipped with dual 3.5-inch woofers, powered each by 30 Watts (60W Total). Combined with the passive bass radiators on the ends of the speaker, the Motion Boom Plus can accurately reproduce bass notes from any genre of music. Additionally, it also utilizes dual 1-inch tweeters, powered each by 10 Watts (20W Total) to effortlessly play the delicate high and mid-range frequencies found in vocals, woodwind and stringed instruments or favorite dance music.

Portable Outdoor Design

With the removable shoulder strap and built-in handle, the Motion Boom Plus brings a new level of portability to music lovers. Additionally, the floatable design and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating make it perfect for almost any location, including pools and beaches without worrying about getting wet or sandy, while ensuring the speaker delivers the perfect soundtrack wherever it goes.

Extended Battery Life and Customized Listener Experience

With its 13,400 mAh internal battery, the Motion Boom Plus provides up to 20 hours of playtime, giving partygoers uninterrupted entertainment from sunrise to sunset. Through the Soundcore PartyCast feature, users can pair up to 100 compatible Soundcore PartyCast speakers together (Flare 2, Rave PartyCast, Soundcore 3, Trance Go, etc.) to amplify the expressive audio experience. The Motion Boom Plus also allows users to personalize the sound via the user-adjustable EQ function found in the Soundcore app.

Availability and Pricing

The Motion Boom Plus is slated to be available for purchase on May 30th for $179.99 in the US, £189.99 in the UK; € 179.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $229.99 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com and other retail partners. The Motion Boom Plus will also be available for pre-order on Soundcore's website at: www.soundcore.com in the US in each market in Canada, UK, or Germany.

Images for the new Motion Boom Plus can be found at https://bit.ly/motionboomplus

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

Soundcore PR Contact :

Adam Weissman

Senior PR Manager, Soundcore

[email protected]

SOURCE Soundcore; Anker Innovations