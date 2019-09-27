Soundcore Unveils Next Generation Liberty And Spirit Series Earbuds

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations premium audio brand, today unveiled six new Bluetooth earbud models for Fall 2019, including a follow up to the Liberty Air, Soundcore's most popular music-centered true wireless earbuds, and three new sports-centered true wireless earbuds, the Spirit 2, Spirit Dot 2 and Spirit X2.

The Liberty 2 Series

In October 2018, Soundcore launched the Liberty Air, which quickly became one of Soundcore's best-selling pairs of Bluetooth earbuds. Today, Soundcore unveils three new music-centered true wireless earbuds including the new Liberty Air 2, utilizing the same popular stick design and the Liberty 2, a new classic in-ear style which both include diamond-coated drivers. Additionally, Soundcore is introducing the company's first truly premium true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 2 Pro which features a new coaxial driver technology tuned by top Grammy-award winning audio engineers.

Liberty 2

Classic in-ear style True Wireless Earbuds

10mm Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-cancelling microphones for crystal clear phone calls

Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

Up to 8 hours of playtime / 32 total hours of playtime with the case

GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit

IPX5 Waterproof rating

Price: $99.99

Availability: Early October in Walmart, Amazon.com, Soundcore.com and in early November at Best Buy.

Liberty Air 2

Wireless "Stick" form-factor True Wireless Earbuds

Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-cancelling microphones for crystal clear phone calls

Qi Wireless Charging

Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

Up to 7 hours of playtime (45% increase from 2018 model)

28 total hours of playtime with the case (40% increase from 2018 model)

IPX5 Waterproof rating

Price: $99.99

Availability: Early October at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Soundcore.com

Liberty 2 Pro

Classic in-ear style True Wireless Earbuds

Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA)

Large 11mm Dynamic driver combined with Knowles Balanced Armature

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-cancelling microphones for crystal clear phone calls

Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit

Up to 8 hours of playtime / 32 total hours of playtime with the case

Qi wireless charging

IPX4 Waterproof rating

Price: $149.99

Availability: Pre-order on soundcore.com on Sept 26th , Available on October 8th on Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com

The Spirit 2 Line

Soundcore's sports-centered Spirit line was the first earbuds to include SweatGuard, the world's first truly Sweatproof Technology that was inspired by submarines and helped lock out and protect audio components from being exposed to sweat and salt. Today, Soundcore launches three models this year including the Spirit 2 in-earstyle earbuds, the Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds and the Spirit X2 true wireless ear hook form-factor.

Spirit 2

Classic in-ear wireless Bluetooth earbuds

10mm composite bio-cellulose drivers for full and rich Bass

Dual-EQ with BassUp Technology

AirWing cushion for secure fit

Up to 14 hours of play time

Fast charging through USB-C

IP68 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard ™

Price: $49.99

Availability: Currently Available on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com

Spirit Dot 2

Classic in-ear style True Wireless Sport Earbuds

8mm Diamond Coated Composite Driver surrounded by elastic material for full and rich Bass

Soundcore BassUp - bass boosting technology

AirWing cushion for secure fit

Up to 5.5 hours of play time / 16 total hours of playtime from the case

Fast charging earbuds while docked

Recharge case through USB-C

IPX7 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard ™

One Step Pairing with Push & Go

Price: $79.99

Availability: Mid-October on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com

Spirit X2

True Wireless Earbuds with Earhook form-factor

12mm composite drivers for full and rich Bass

Soundcore BassTurbo - A uniquely designed acoustic chamber design that adds powerful bass to the mix.

Soundcore BassUp - bass boosting technology

Up to 9 hours of playtime / 36 total hours of playtime from the case

Fast charging earbuds while docked

Recharge case through USB-C

IP68 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard™

Price: $99.99

Availability: Early October on Target.com; October 20th on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com



For more information, please visit the website at: www.soundcore.com .

