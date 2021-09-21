SoundExchange Appoints Vanessa French Vice President of Communications and Content Strategy

"At SoundExchange, we're building a best-in-class leadership team across every discipline, and that includes in our communications efforts," says Tejeda. "Vanessa brings the vision and experience that will allow us to meet and surpass the demands of a digital-first music business ecosystem."

With nearly 20 years of experience and expertise in the field, French will provide game-changing thought leadership to amplification of SoundExchange's near and short-term business development goals and brand messages and initiatives. In addition, she'll serve as a critical strategic architect in SoundExchange's evolving public relations footprint, as the organization continues to level up services and technologies intended to make the business of music more simple, fair, and efficient for artists.

Prior to joining SoundExchange, French established and managed several successful public relations practices for Brinks Home, one of the largest smart home security providers in the U.S.; Beekeeper Group, a public affairs firm based in D.C., and Pivot Point Communications, a creative communications agency she co-founded and managed before being acquired by Beekeeper Group in 2017. Other past clients have included: Americans for the Arts, American Health Law Association, Coexist Campaign, Environmental Defense Fund, Feeding America, The Fertilizer Institute, International Dairy Foods Association, National Center for Learning Disabilities, National PTA, Nurse-Family Partnership, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to name a few.

She often speaks or lectures and has presented at the American University Social Learning Summit, DC Web Women, General Assembly, George Washington Women in Business Conference, Public Relations Society of America, What's Next DC, and Women in Government Relations.

French begins in her post today.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 250,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts and to date has paid more than $8 billion in distributions. Through unparalleled innovation of financial tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary fintech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. For more information, visit www.soundexchange.com .

