SoundFi Announces Jonathan Gordon As EVP, Head Of Global Operations And Business Development

"Jonathan is an exceptional addition to our team," said Chris Anastas, founder and CEO, SoundFi. "He possesses a proven and recognized track record of success delivering value through innovative thinking both domestically and internationally. He is adept at facing the challenges of a fast-paced dynamic marketplace, gaining the respect of his movie industry peers, and we look forward to him joining our team as we embark on the next phase of our roll out building industry support and further excitement around our product offerings."

Jonathan joins SoundFi after 10 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he was Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Distribution Operations & Strategic Partnerships. In his role at Sony, Jonathan was pivotal to the theatrical distribution group's global adoption and evaluation of new presentation formats and disruptive business models driving incremental box office growth, while forging and strengthening valuable commercial relationships. Jonathan joined Sony as a legal advisor for theatrical distribution before taking on operational responsibilities where he played a key role in Sony's support of the global digital cinema transition. Prior to his time at Sony, Jonathan practiced law in Los Angeles at the firms Sidley Austin and Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher where he focused on complex corporate transactions.

"I am excited to be part of a cutting-edge company that is engaging with moviegoers to personalize the entertainment experience," said Jonathan. "When I first heard the SoundFi: At the Movies mobile app technology in the movie theater, I quickly realized that this immersive audio format could be a real gamechanger that is poised to become a lasting premium moviegoing experience, not only helping to bring to life the filmmaker vision, but elevating the way in which movies are enjoyed."

After launching its immersive sound technology earlier this year with two titles, accompanied by special events in the U.S. and Europe, SoundFi is building its slate for 2019 and beyond.

"Bringing Jonathan on board continues the great momentum we are making with our valued industry partners," said Tracy Falco, President – Entertainment Division.

Through its mobile app, the SoundFi: At the Movies gives moviegoers an option to listen to an immersive binaural version of the movie's audio track, the result of collaborative work with the film's creatives and SoundFi on the mixing stage. It is a seamless, easy to use completely personalized audio experience delivered to your smartphone and enjoyed using any pair of headphones. SoundFi's proprietary and patented synchronization technology delivers a perfect sync to smartphones without the need for wifi, Bluetooth or beacons in the cinema. The encrypted audio file automatically deletes from the device after playback of the movie.

And with SoundFi: At the Movies, moviegoers also have the option of hearing the film in multiple languages for international audiences, with director's commentary, audio description assistance for the visually impaired as well as other audio selections, all in an immersive 3D sound format in their favorite theaters. For more information about SoundFi, please visit, www.soundfi.com .

About SoundFi

Based in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, AZ, SoundFi ( soundfi.com ) is an immersive audio delivery format optimized for headphones. Founded in 2014 by Chris Anastas, SoundFi delivers premium 360-degree sound, delivering the most immersive binaural audio movie experience in the world. The company's delivery path is through both in-theater and streaming content experiences for consumers. SoundFi's technology works on your personal device and with the headphones you currently own. Available now on iOS and coming soon to Android.

SoundFi is a registered trademark of SoundFi Systems LLC.

