SoundFi™ Launches First-Ever Streaming Concert Series In 3D Audio With Headphone-Dedicated Technology On Lemonade.tv+

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundFi™ expands the availability of its cutting-edge 3D spatial audio format from the cinemas to consumers everywhere with the launch of the online and mobile platform Lemonade.tv+. As part of that ecosystem, Lemonade.tv is designed to enable the global creative community to seamlessly go live, promote and share their products and services, allowing users to interact and chat with those branded experiences while shopping. Announced today by SoundFi CEO Chris Anastas, Lemonade.tv+ takes that experience to the next level in an interactive streaming universe where fans can not only experience binaural audio while watching concerts and movies, but also interact with artists and other fans, watch exclusive behind the scenes interviews, purchase limited edition merchandise and more.

Similar to the SoundFi theatrical experience for moviegoers, no special hardware or software is required; in fact, any pair of headphones or ear pods can be used to listen to content in SoundFi. Lemonade.tv+ (powered by SoundFi) is free and available everywhere on all devices.*

"Now more than ever, the audio experience is increasingly important as we spend more time in headphones streaming on devices. We designed Lemonade.tv+ to bring consumers an easy way to enhance their entertainment experience, just by connecting their headphones to activate our 3D spatial sound technology," said SoundFi Founder and CEO Chris Anastas. "We pivoted quickly in March to see how we could bring this state-of-the-art technology into the homes and onto the mobile devices and laptops of every consumer, and we're thrilled to launch."

Consumers can hear the difference in audio quality as SoundFi presents its #SundaySessions virtual concert series featuring top singer-songwriters and recording artists including Hayley Orrantia. Recorded live with SoundFi's proprietary3D sound technology, the experience gives the listener the feeling as if they are seated front row, center stage at a concert. #SundaySessions initially will be held in partnership with the Texas Music Project and will benefit the Music Heals Program at Texas Children's Hospital. Virtual concerts will run into 2021.

"Lemonade.tv+ presents an opportunity to connect with fans like they're in the studio with me, and that means so much at a time when we're all longing for connection during the pandemic," artist Hayley Orrantia adds. "As an ambassador and long-term partner with the Texas Music Project, I could not be prouder to be part of this program to bring smiles to everyone. The realistic live sound is incredible, and I'm so excited for my fans to hear some new music I've been working on, too!"

Sponsored by Sennheiser and Taylor Guitars, fans will be able to donate as well as participate in a virtual tip jar and giveaway for a GS mini guitar. Proceeds raised by the virtual concert series will benefit the Music Heals Program at Texas Children Hospital. For a complete line-up of artists and dates, please visit www.Lemonade.tv/plus.

"We are so grateful to the SoundFi team in helping to introduce everyone to our Music Heals Program fundraiser. Texas has birthed some of the finest music and every one of these artists are playing their heart out for the kids and their families at Texas Children's Hospital," adds Michael Clay, Texas Children's Hospital and founder of the Texas Music Project.

"The fabric of our experiences from cinema to home and on the go has always been to give consumers the choice to personalize their viewing and listening experiences," said Jonathan Gordon, EVP, Head of Global Operations and Business Development, SoundFi. "I cannot think of a better way to showcase our new platform than through this benefit concert series."

Through the Lemonade.tv+ platform, movies, music, virtual concerts, eSports and additional exclusive events will be rolling out throughout 2020 and into 2021. Download the Lemonade.tv app on iOS mobile devices and visit www.lemonade.tv for more details. The #SundaySessions concerts will remain on the platform for a limited time.

ABOUT SoundFi™

SoundFi™ delivers headphone-dedicated spatial sound for the ultimate entertainment experience. Founded in 2014 by Chris Anastas, SoundFi's unique fingerprint lies in the omni-binaural sound capture process for both live and recorded content. Accessible on any personal mobile or laptop device, the SoundFi audio experience is headphone-agnostic. SoundFi technology offered via the SoundFi app in cinema optimizes language offerings, provides accessibility solutions for the hearing impaired and is available on both iOS and Android. SoundFi will be powering the Lemonade.tv+ platform with virtual concerts, movies, music and other forms of premium entertainment. For more, visit www.SoundFi.me.

ABOUT LEMONADE.TV

Lemonade.tv empowers creators to easily put up their own virtual lemonade stand to connect with their engaged audience through live stream, while generating their own revenue streams without all of the typical overhead. Utilizing the enterprise ecosystem designed specifically for user-generated content, and branded experience e-commerce, users can watch, listen, chat and shop in this one-of-a-kind live virtual marketplace. Lemonade.tv is the platform host for streaming offerings on Lemonade.tv+. For more, visit www.Lemonade.TV.

ABOUT LEMONADE.TV+ (Powered by SoundFi™)

Lemonade.tv+ is Lemonade.tv's premium offering. Powered by SoundFi's spatial audio technology, the platform provides an exclusive streaming universe where fans can experience binaural audio, interact with other fans and artists, watch exclusive behind the scenes interviews, purchase limited edition merchandise and more. Housed in the Lemonade.tv ecosystem, this dual platform offers fans one comprehensive destination to stream, shop and connect. For more, visit www.Lemonade.TV/plus.

About Texas Music Project

Texas Music Project was founded in 2003 to promote the benefits of music education for disadvantaged youth in Texas. TMP has raised over $1.5m for programs and instruments, reached over 2m students and our awareness campaign has a $5m value. TMP is the only music charity to be signed into a House Bill by the Governor of Texas. Our current initiative is our Music Heals program for children's hospitals and children of fallen soldiers.

*Android app version in beta

