Soup Market to grow by USD 3.44 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soup market is expected to grow by USD 3.44 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 35% of the growth originates from APAC. New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls might hamper the market growth.

Soup Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soup Market 2022-2026

Distribution Channel

Offline



The segment comprises departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pop-up stores, and convenience stores. Several of the biggest retail chains, including Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Future Group, and Target Corp. (Target), have specific retailing departments for soups, including functional and superfood soups.





Vendors in the organized retail industry are chosen based on parameters like geographic proximity, the convenience of production and inventory management, and the ability to transport goods. Vendors in the worldwide soup industry also employ advertising and marketing techniques such as signage branding and discounts on product packages at these retailers. During the projected period, these factors will fuel the worldwide soup market's expansion.



Online

Geography

Europe



Due to the existence of major suppliers of novel soup variations, rising disposable incomes, and the increased popularity of ordering soups in ethnic cuisines, Europe is currently the world leader in the soup business. Major companies like Nestle SA, Kraft Heinz Co. (Kraft Heinz), and Unilever PLC are based in Europe . The market for soups is expanding in Europe as a result of increased household spending on food and beverages (F&B) and the introduction of a new variety of soup-related products.

is currently the world leader in the soup business. Major companies like Nestle SA, Kraft Heinz Co. (Kraft Heinz), and Unilever PLC are based in . The market for soups is expanding in as a result of increased household spending on food and beverages (F&B) and the introduction of a new variety of soup-related products.



Also, the population of working women has increased due to rapid urbanization. With an increase in the number of working women, the market is expected to grow significantly, as working women prefer ready-to-cook(RTC) or instant foods, such as instant soup, for cooking.



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Soup Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors' offerings, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc.: The company offers soup that includes Lentil Soup and Organic Tortilla Soup.

The company offers soup that includes Lentil Soup and Organic Tortilla Soup. B&G Foods Inc.: The company offers soup that includes Darn good chili soup mix, cheddar broccoli soup, and cheddar potato soup.

The company offers soup that includes Darn good chili soup mix, cheddar broccoli soup, and cheddar potato soup. Campbell Soup Co: The company offers soup that includes Cream of Mushroom Soup, Cream of Chicken Soup, Tomato Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, French Onion Soup, and Tomato Soup.

The company offers soup that includes Cream of Mushroom Soup, Cream of Chicken Soup, Tomato Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, French Onion Soup, and Tomato Soup. Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers soup that includes Chicken Noodles Soup, Vegetable Soup, Sausage Gumbo Soup, and Rice Soup.

The company offers soup that includes Chicken Noodles Soup, Vegetable Soup, Sausage Gumbo Soup, and Rice Soup. General Mills Inc .: The company offers soup that includes Loaded Potato Soup, Easy Vegetable Soup with Meatballs, and Thick Chunky Tortilla Soup.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Soup Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our soup market report covers the following areas:

One of the important trends in the soup market driving market expansion is the increase in promotional and marketing activity. In order to raise awareness of their products, vendors have increased their marketing efforts by employing cutting-edge tactics and creative advertising. To make their products more visible, businesses have increased their marketing and advertising spending as well as their promotional and marketing efforts.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Barbecue Sauce Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers BBQ sauce market segmentation by product (conventional barbecue sauce and organic barbecue sauce) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Honey Powder Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers honey powder market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionery, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co, Conagra Brands Inc., DR KELLYANN LLC, General Mills Inc., HealthFoodDesiVideshi, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kettle and Fire Inc, KETTLE CUISINE LLC, Kraft Heinz Foodservice, Kroger Co., Nestle SA, Ottogi Co. Ltd., PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, Peak Performance Fitness, Premier Foods Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Zammex Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 96: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bear Creek Country Kitchens

Exhibit 99: Bear Creek Country Kitchens - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bear Creek Country Kitchens - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bear Creek Country Kitchens - Key news



Exhibit 102: Bear Creek Country Kitchens - Key offerings

10.6 Campbell Soup Co

Exhibit 103: Campbell Soup Co - Overview



Exhibit 104: Campbell Soup Co - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Campbell Soup Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Campbell Soup Co - Segment focus

10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 107: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 113: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 115: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.9 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Kraft Heinz Foodservice

Exhibit 120: Kraft Heinz Foodservice - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kraft Heinz Foodservice - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Kraft Heinz Foodservice - Key offerings

10.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 128: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio