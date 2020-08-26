SoupKitchen411 announces #FeedingFriday Event Series Serving 2,000 Restaurant-Prepared Meals Across Three NJ Counties

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedNJ, the aggressive campaign to fight COVID-19-impacted food insecurity across the state, is announcing its biggest single day of action yet this Friday, when 2,000 meals will be served at five soup kitchens across three counties in the state. The inaugural event of the monthly meal-service campaign called #FeedingFriday will be attended by local dignitaries including Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, State Senator Vin Gopal and local elected officials. The events are free for anyone in need to attend and get a free, restaurant-prepared meal.

"Even before the spread of COVID-19, food insecurity was a serious issue in New Jersey. Recognizing the need to meet the moment, Speaker Coughlin and I partnered with SoupKitchen411 in April to create a program that would not only combat food insecurity but also keep money coming into struggling restaurants across the state," said Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "FeedNJ has done exactly that, and we are excited to launch #FeedingFriday, which will continue on the last Friday of each month for the foreseeable future, as a mass day of action."

To date, FeedNJ has purchased almost 20,000 restaurant-made meals to serve at local soup kitchens. The schedule of events for #FeedingFriday will be:

10:00am: St. Joseph's, 118 Division Street, Elizabeth, NJ.

The cost of these 200+ meals from Minhoto is being paid for by Phillips66.

11:00am: Elijah's Promise, 18 Neilson Street, New Brunswick, NJ. These 400 meals come from Rutgers Club. Speaker Coughlin and New Brunswick Council Vice President Suzanne Sicora will attend.

11:00am: Lunch Break, 121 Dr. James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ. These 300 meals come from Neapoli Italian Kitchen. State Senator Gopal and Freeholder Director Tom Arnone will attend.

11:00am: Salvation Army, 433 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ. These meals come from Deserios/Cafe Torres. Assemblywoman Lopez will attend.

11:00am: TASK, 72 Escher Street, Trenton, NJ. These 600 meals come from Kilarney's, Smokehouse 1911, Hummingbird, and McDonald's. Assemblyman Verrelli will attend.

SoupKitchen411 is a registered 501(c)(3) Non-Profit with a Platinum rating by GuideStar. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.soupkitchen411.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @SoupKitchen411.

SOURCE SoupKitchen411

Related Links

https://www.soupkitchen411.com

