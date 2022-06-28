Sourabh Mukherjee, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HATTIESBURG, Miss., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourabh Mukherjee, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional for his distinguished career in Vascular Surgery and in acknowledgment of his work with Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists.

A board-certified Vascular Surgeon with nearly eight years of experience in his field, Dr. Mukherjee has been serving with Hattiesburg Clinic Vascular Specialists for more than three years. The clinic offers the only fellowship-trained Vascular and Endovascular Surgeons in Hattiesburg, MS.

Sourabh Mukherjee

Dr. Mukherjee has extensive training and expertise in the treatment and management of conditions affecting the blood vessels, including venous disorders, such as life-threatening aneurysms, as well as spider veins and varicose veins. In his practice, he utilizes a combination of therapies, including minimally invasive outpatient procedures and open surgery, depending on the patient's individual medical needs. He states, "My goal is keeping my patients active and able to enjoy life while decreasing morbidity from stroke limb loss and other related conditions."

From a young age, Dr. Mukherjee knew that he wanted to pursue a career in medicine to help people. His aunt, uncle, and cousin are all physicians, which only added to his interest in the Medical profession. In pursuit of his higher learning, Dr. Mukherjee earned his Medical Degree from the Morehouse School of Medicine. He completed a Residency in General Surgery and a Fellowship in Vascular Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Dr. Mukherjee is an active member of the American Medical Association and the Society for Vascular Surgery, among his professional affiliations. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he is also board certified in Vascular Surgery and General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery. He is also certified as a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation.

Dr. Mukherjee enjoys spending time with his family in his free time, including his three children, ages 10, 11, and 22. He also plays violin and piano, coaches basketball, and attends church regularly. His future plans include the establishment of a Vascular Laboratory as part of the Hattiesburg Clinic to expand the practice's preventative medicine and treatment procedures.

For more information, visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com.

