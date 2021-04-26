Source Announces Partnership With The Reference Library In Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source , a digital product library and specification platform that connects architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers in commercial construction, announced today a partnership with The Reference Library to bring additional digital tools and services to the architects, designers and commercial construction community in Phoenix, Arizona. The Reference Library, which was founded in 1987 by a local architect to provide a complete information center with invaluable resources to the architectural, engineering, and construction community at no cost, is the only building industry hub in Arizona.

The Reference Library, prior to its partnership with Source, held over 2,500 reference materials within its downtown brick-and-mortar location. Today, powered by Source's digital product catalog and sample ordering platform, The Reference Library members have access to over 180,000 commercial building products from over 1,900 local and national brands. Additionally, The Reference Library's downtown Phoenix location will provide a space for the design community to check out materials, attend educational events, and receive in-person assistance from product experts. As Source continues its national expansion, future services for Phoenix based architects, designers, and commercial construction professionals include same-day sample delivery and reclamation services.

As a national, digital search platform for commercial construction product selection, Source provides industry-leading data, on-demand experts, and manufacturer connections, that assist in making fast and stress-free product decisions. Source founder and CEO Nicole Schmidt saw a gap in the design market that connected architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers. Growing restless of traditional commercial interior design systems and rolodexes, Nicole redesigned the traditional model to allow transparency onto an updated, easy-to-use digital platform.

"We are creating a community of peers who explore, test, share and discuss the merits of products and design choices," said Nicole Schidmt. "Source is rooted in transparency and objectivity. Our platform is designed for those who create commercial spaces dedicated to positive human influence." With aspirations to grow, Nicole guarantees partnering with Arizona is just the beginning.

Media Contact

Zakiyyah Wilbert

[email protected]

About Source

Source is a digital product library and specification platform that connects architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers in commercial construction nationwide. As the decision engine for commercial construction product selection, we provide industry-leading data, on-demand experts and manufacturer connections needed to make fast and stress-free product decisions. Our digital catalog unlocks over 25 million data points from 190k products, making it easier to find, sample and spec the right products.

SOURCE Source

Related Links

http://tothesource.com/

