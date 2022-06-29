Sourceability's Datalynq™ Wins 2022 Best of Sensors Award

"We are thrilled that Datalynq is recognized as a leading market intelligence solution in the sensors industry," said Jens Gamperl, Founder and CEO of Sourceability. "We are dedicated to bringing next-generation products and services to our customers and Datalynq is one of our newer advancements in innovation and digitalization."

Datalynq uses extensive market intelligence for over 1 billion parts to help engineers and purchasers better understand risk associated with the global supply chain. As marketplaces continue to evolve, Datalynq can help businesses stay steps ahead with predictive analytics, obsolescence case management and real-time inventory and transaction data.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, "Again this year the innovation in the sensors industry did not disappoint with new, innovative ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industry's best innovations. We congratulate Sourceability's Datalynq on being named a winner."

Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. Award winners were announced on June 28 at Sensors Converge in San Jose, CA.

About Sourceability

Sourceability is a global digital distributor of electronic components transforming how today's modern businesses bring products to market in an increasingly digital world. The company enables customers to operate in and navigate the electronic component market, providing them with the best opportunities to find success. The company has invested heavily in global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami, and each distribution center is supported by regional offices to maintain an understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to innovate, building upon its initial success, by investing in the following core beliefs: innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

About Datalynq

Datalynq is the electronic component industry's premier source for market intelligence and analytics for over 1 billion parts. The platform provides purchasers and key decision makers with real-time inventory, transactional data, and pricing history to help mitigate obsolescence risk and future-proof manufacturing lines. Datalynq is a product of Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components transforming the way businesses bring products to market through a digitalized supply chain.

