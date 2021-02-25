SourceAmerica announces Personal Protective Equipment Grant for network nonprofit agencies

"SourceAmerica remains committed to assisting nonprofit agencies and AbilityOne contract employees during the pandemic." Tweet this

"SourceAmerica remains committed to assisting nonprofit agencies and AbilityOne contract employees during the pandemic," said Richard Belden, Interim President and CEO at SourceAmerica. "We are fortunate to be able to provide PPE across our network, because masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have proven to be effective in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The PPE Grant is another substantial offering from SourceAmerica, a leading job creator within the disability community. SourceAmerica has also created financial assistance grants for eligible nonprofit agencies for several potential hardships. These include support for employees who have been unable to work due to COVID-19-related work stoppages, funds to help people with disabilities file tax returns, and a natural disaster assistance grant.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of approximately 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

