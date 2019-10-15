Sourcing for the Digital Age the Focus of ISG SourceIT Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of digital transformation on enterprise sourcing will be the focus of the inaugural ISG SourceIT event hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) December 8–11 in Miami.

The three-day symposium at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will address the changing dynamics of sourcing in the digital age, including the rise of collaborative sourcing, the need for an extensive digital ecosystem of providers and partners, and the ability to identify and quickly adopt emerging technologies at scale.

"Enterprises are under intense pressure to go digital and become faster, smarter and more agile," said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions. "To solve business problems, attract more customers and drive faster growth, they need to fundamentally rethink the way they select, contract with, manage and collaborate with their technology vendors and service providers. Our inaugural SourceIT event will help illuminate the path to more effective sourcing for the digital age."

The main event kicks off on Monday, December 9, with a keynote presentation, "Competing in the New Era of Innovation," by Greg Satell, a futurist and the best-selling author of Mapping Innovation and a new book, Cascades: How to Create a Movement that Drives Transformational Change. Satell argues the digital revolution that rewarded fast, agile organizations able to adapt on the fly and disrupt markets is now giving way to a new era of innovation in which the focus will shift from "moving fast and breaking things" to widening and deepening connections to customers, partners, vendors and open resources.

On day two, Shelly Palmer, CEO of strategy, design and engineering firm The Palmer Group, will deliver a keynote address, "How Do You See the Future?", in which he will discuss leveraging such emerging technologies as machine learning, 5G, AI, open source software, marketing technology (martech), and advanced data analytics.

During the event, leaders from top companies will share their experiences adopting new sourcing strategies to drive business outcomes in the digital age. Current enterprise speakers include Sarah Aronovici, senior director of IT Business Solutions for McCormick, and Kimberly Harrington, Blockchain Center of Excellence leader at Bayer.

Among ISG speakers, analysts Stanton Jones and Ron Exler of ISG Research will lead a general session, "Generation Three Sourcing: Automation, Agile and Cloud," while Mike Harmon, director, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, will deliver a feature presentation, "Leveraging Strategic Engagement Strategies from Manufacturing." Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, will present, "Engaging Service Providers in the Culture of Agility," covering emerging best practices in DevOps, Agile and other product-oriented ways of working.

In addition to plenary sessions, the event also will feature deep-dive breakouts into multiple aspects of collaborative sourcing, building a digital backbone and ecosystem and leveraging emerging technologies, as well as one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors and hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Lab.

"ISG is proud to host a number of events each year that focus on various aspects of digital technology and business," Huber said. "The addition of ISG SourceIT fills an important need for in-depth information on how to adapt IT sourcing and management to meet the business not only where it is today, but where it will be in the future."

For more information on ISG SourceIT, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

