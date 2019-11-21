Sourcing Partnerships for 21st Century Technologies the Focus of ISG SourceIT Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives with such leading companies as Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Cigna, Cisco and General Motors will share strategies for revolutionizing sourcing in the digital age at the inaugural ISG SourceIT event, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), December 9-10, in Miami.

The first-of-its-kind ISG event, held at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, will explore the changing dynamics of sourcing in the digital age, including collaborative sourcing, digital partner and provider ecosystems, and emerging technologies at scale – through plenary sessions, deep-dive breakouts, one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors and hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Lab.

"Yesterday's IT sourcing capabilities and processes won't work in the digital era," said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions. "The ISG SourceIT agenda brings together experienced, successful technology leaders to showcase the analytical, financial and digital skills and services that will help enterprises take advantage of sourcing disruption and form productive partnerships for cognitive, automation, blockchain and IoT solutions."

The regulatory environment and cyber-security risks also will be covered in multiple sessions at the event, with insights on third-party risks and the impact on procurement of automation, outcome-based work-process design and machine learning.

The three-day agenda features speakers including Daniel Mahlebashian, retired executive director of General Motors and a board member of the International Association of Commercial and Contract Managers (IACCM); Jay Stephenson, senior vice president of global procurement for Bank of America; Jason W. Gallo, senior director, Enterprise Networking, Global Partner Organization, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Carter Cherry, director of supply chain for PNM Resources, an electric utility holding company in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Industry trends in the blockchain consortium space also will be detailed in a conversation between ISG blockchain experts and John Bass, founder and CEO of Hashed Health, a leading healthcare blockchain innovation firm, and Muffie Fulton, senior director of pharma solutions at Chronicled, which is helping implement the first industry-wide blockchain solution in the pharmaceutical industry. The session will explore how blockchain consortium groups are aligning multiple enterprise stakeholders, defining industry standards and pushing the adoption of blockchain use cases.

Offering new sourcing approaches to achieve cost optimization for the agile enterprise, Joseph Martinez, chief procurement officer for BNY Mellon, will present the new vocabulary and financial models needed to define savings and value in the digital ecosystem. Paul Coushaine, senior director at Cigna, will share the "do's and don'ts" for obtaining best-in-class terms and pricing from software license negotiations, and Ed Hansen, co-chair of the Outsourcing and Digital Transformation practice at diversified law firm Nelson Mullins, will discuss how to align the "why, what and how" of business strategy.

Previously announced enterprise speakers include Sarah Aronovici, senior director of IT Business Solutions for McCormick, and Kimberly Harrington, Blockchain Center of Excellence leader at Bayer.

"Technology provides enterprises the capability to serve customers more competitively," Huber said. "ISG SourceIT will deliver the first holistic view of how to source, leverage, measure and succeed in the age of agile and digital business."

ISG SourceIT is sponsored by CenturyLink, Cisco and Flexential. Media partners are CIOReview, CISQ, CMG and IACCM. For more information on ISG SourceIT, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

