Sourdough Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Sourdough Bread Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Sourdough Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the sourdough market by Application (Sourdough bread, Sourdough bakery and confectionery, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sourdough market share growth in the sourdough bread segment will be for revenue generation. Sourdough bread is made using wild yeast and a sourdough starter. It takes more preparation time than conventional bread because of the slow growth rate of wild yeast. The taste and intensity of the sour flavor depend on the preparation pattern. Sourdough bread is a good option for consumers with gluten intolerance. It is also suitable for diabetic consumers as sourdough bread helps to reduce blood glucose levels. Furthermore, it contains a balanced amount of protein, fats, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, folic acid, and other nutrients. These beneficiary attributes will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Sourdough Market: Drivers

The increasing demand for gluten-free products is one of the key drivers supporting the sourdough market growth. Gluten intolerance is an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems. Wheat bread is usually unsuitable for gluten-insensitive consumers as it contains a high amount of gluten. Similarly, conventional pizza bases and waffles are also unsuitable for consumers suffering from gluten insensitivity. Sourdough is completely gluten-free. During the sourdough preparation process, four gluten-forming proteins such as globulin, prolamin, glutelin, and albumin are broken down. It also dissolves most water-insoluble protein bonds that lead to gluten intolerance. Thus, the consumption of sourdough products is becoming popular among consumers seeking gluten-free products. Such increasing consumption is driving the market growth.

Sourdough Market: Challenges

The high price of sourdough and its shorter shelf life is one of the factors hindering the sourdough market growth. Preparation of sourdough requires specialized skills and is time-consuming, hence priced higher. However, many sourdough products like sourdough bread, sourdough pizza base, and others are prepared and served for consumption within a day or immediately. Ingredients like wild yeast, fats, oil, and others can get contaminated easily if not stored under proper conditions. Also, the packaging requirements for fresh sourdough products are often slight, as most products are for immediate consumption. Storing the products for longer durations might impact the taste and quality of the food. Such factors will hinder the sourdough market growth in the coming years.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Related Reports:

The sambal market share is expected to increase by USD 99.6 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample now!

The fortified bakery market share is expected to increase by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. Download a free sample now!

Sourdough Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Baking Co. Inc., ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Bread SRSLY, Brian Artisan Bread Co., Ernst Bocker GmbH and Co. KG, Galeta Ltd., Gluten-Free Sourdough Co., IREKS GmbH, Krumb Kraft, Lallemand Inc., Morabito Baking Co. Inc., Nantucket Baking Co., Puratos Group NV, Riverside Sourdough, Sonoma, Sourdough Factory LLP, Stone House Bread, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Truckee Sourdough Co., and Wild Wheat Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Sourdough bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sourdough bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sourdough bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sourdough bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sourdough bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC.

Exhibit 96: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 97: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Key offerings

10.5 Bread SRSLY

Exhibit 99: Bread SRSLY - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bread SRSLY - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bread SRSLY - Key offerings

10.6 Brian Artisan Bread Co.

Exhibit 102: Brian Artisan Bread Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Brian Artisan Bread Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Brian Artisan Bread Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Gluten-Free Sourdough Co.

Exhibit 105: Gluten-Free Sourdough Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Gluten-Free Sourdough Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Gluten-Free Sourdough Co. - Key offerings

10.8 IREKS GmbH

Exhibit 108: IREKS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: IREKS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: IREKS GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 111: Lallemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lallemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Puratos Group NV

Exhibit 114: Puratos Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Puratos Group NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings

10.11 Riverside Sourdough

Exhibit 117: Riverside Sourdough - Overview



Exhibit 118: Riverside Sourdough - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Riverside Sourdough - Key offerings

10.12 Truckee Sourdough Co.

Exhibit 120: Truckee Sourdough Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Truckee Sourdough Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Truckee Sourdough Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio