South Africa Air Transport and Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competitive Landscape, Outlook, Industry Associations

Jan 17, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is on the air transport industry and aviation ground-handling services in South Africa.
It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, flight, passenger and cargo volumes, the performance and state of notable players, corporate actions and developments.
The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
There are profiles of 44 companies including state-owned SAA and Air Traffic and Navigation Services, international airlines such as Qantas and Singapore Airlines, African airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, ground handling companies including NAS Colossal Aviation Services and Swissport South Africa and cargo-handling companies such as Menzies Aviation and Bidair Cargo.
With the failure of airlines such as Comair, SAA and SA Express and the grounding of low-cost airlines, the air transport landscape has changed significantly. FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir have strengthened their positions. Air cargo airlines have recovered more quickly than passenger airlines, while private business jet airlines have also experienced growth.
Reduced Seats
The suspension of flights by various airlines reduced the size of the scheduled flights industry. SAA has resumed flights with eight aircraft compared to 28 in 2019, and only three domestic routes. The suspension of Comair's operations in May 2022 meant a further 12 British Airways and 10 Kulula aircraft were grounded. While CemAir and FlySafair have expanded their fleets, the industry is still substantially smaller than it was at the beginning of 2019.
Competition
Commentators believe that South African air passenger transport is entering a period of level playing fields after generations in which state-owned airlines enjoyed a privileged position. A number of collapsed airlines have blamed the favoured position of state-owned airlines for their failures. As the entire industry is smaller, there are a number of secondary routes in which carriers have a monopoly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Aviation Safety
6.5. Environmental Issues
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX - South African Airports, Aerodromes, Air Bases and Airfields
- APPENDIX 2 - Summary of Notable Players
- Air Transport
- Operation of Airports, Flying Fields and Air Navigation Facilities
- Company Profiles
- ACS Air Charter (Pty) Ltd
- Air France-KLM SA
- Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd
- Air-Tec Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
- Airlink (Pty) Ltd
- Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd
- Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana S.p.A.
- Bidair Cargo (Pty) Ltd
- British Airways PLC
- C and G Air CC
- Capital Air (Pty) Ltd
- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
- Cem Air (Pty) Ltd
- Dellaria Leasing (Pty) Ltd
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Emirates Group (The)
- Ethiopian Airlines Group
- Etihad Airways PJSC
- ExecuJet Aviation (Pty) Ltd
- Fair Aviation (Pty) Ltd
- Federal Airlines (Pty) Ltd
- Global Aviation Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Lanseria International Airport (Pty) Ltd
- Mango Airlines SOC Ltd
- Menzies Aviation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- MH Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd
- NAS Colossal Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd
- National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Owenair (Pty) Ltd
- Primkop Airport Management (Pty) Ltd
- Qantas Airways Ltd
- Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C.
- S R S Aviation (Pty) Ltd
- Safair Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Sahara African Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
- Singapore Airlines Ltd
- Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd
- South African Airways SOC Ltd
- Star Air Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
- Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Turk Hava Yollari AO
- United Charter Services (Pty) Ltd
- Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd
- Zenith Air CC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5167av
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article